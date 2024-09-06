The Best Hair Straighteners We’ve Tested in 2024: Tame Frizzy Hair in a Flash
Looking for smooth, sleek, straight hair? These are the best hair straighteners available right now, according to our tests
Straight hair will never go out of fashion, and neither will the best hair straighteners you can use to achieve it. GHD and Dyson are the dominant names in this market, but an ever-growing number of brands promise super-sleek, frizz-free straightening.
Thankfully, we’ve tested a wide range of hair straighteners to help you find a suitable option, no matter your budget. Modern hair straighteners boast adjustable heat settings and protective technology that’s designed to reduce damage. The most versatile models can even create a range of styles from poker-straight to loose curls and beachy waves.
If you know what kind of straightener you’re looking for, keep reading to see our tried and tested recommendations. Alternatively, if you need some more guidance, jump to our in-depth buying guide.
How we test hair straighteners
At Expert Reviews, we personally test all the hair straighteners we review, using each model as recommended on dry hair. Where applicable, we assess the various heat settings and, where straighteners are recommended for a particular hair type or use, we test on that hair type to ensure we’re making an accurate recommendation.
As well as recording the time it takes each tool to heat up to maximum from cold, we also measure how quickly we’re able to straighten a full head of hair, noting the length and texture of the hair on which we’re testing. We then evaluate the overall ease of use of the straightening tool and how it feels in the hand. Battery life is also timed in cordless models.
We then provide information on the finish and feel of the hair after straightening, how well straightened styles last over the course of a typical day of wear – and, finally, confirm the weight and dimensions of the tool.
The best hair straighteners to buy in 2024, according to our tests
1. GHD Platinum Plus Styler: Best hair straighteners overall
Price when reviewed: $202
- Great for… smooth, shiny, healthy results
- Not so great for… those on a budget
The Platinum Plus is GHD’s premium offering, with floating ceramic plates designed to deliver optimum heat for your hair type. The styler maintains that optimum temperature using intelligent heat technology that measures and adjusts it constantly while styling. The result is even heat across the plates that won’t scorch the hair, leaving hair looking glossy and feeling healthy.
During our tests, the smooth gliding plates and even heat distribution allowed us to achieve smooth straight sections of hair in one pass. Furthermore, we found that the wishbone-shaped hinge reduced the risk of catching or snagging hair as we styled. The Platinum Plus straightened our reviewer’s curly hair in around half the time of other straightening tools, producing shinier tresses with less breakage.
We also rate how the GHD Platinum Plus Styler looks. Available in both white and black, there’s also a limited-edition color – alluring Jade.
Key specs – Plates: 1.1in ceramic plates; Maximum temperature: 365°F; Voltage: Universal; Cord length: 8.9ft swivel cord; Automatic shut-off time: 30 minutes; Warranty: No
2. Remington Shine Therapy Straighteners: Best budget hair straighteners
Price when reviewed: $70
- Great for… shiny results
- Not so great for… build quality
If sleek and shiny locks are your go-to look, you’ll need straighteners that can easily create a poker-straight style without damaging the health of your hair. These Remington straighteners use ceramic plates infused with conditioning properties, such as Moroccan argan oil and vitamin E, to keep your hair looking and feeling its very best.
When we tested the Remington straighteners, its floating plates ensured an even pressure and grip on the hair, which helped us to glide the tool down the hair sections smoothly. This is impressive considering the Shine Therapy’s pocket-friendly price.
There are nine heat settings, which made it easy for us to select the correct heat for our hair type and texture. We also found it easy to switch between the various temperatures, meaning you can use max heat for the bulk of the hair and a cooler setting for the thinner, more fragile front sections. The straighteners heat up in just 15 seconds and feature automatic switch-off after one hour.
Key specs – Plates: Ceramic plates enriched with micro conditioners; Heat settings: 9; Maximum temperature: 446°F; Cord length: Swivel cord; Automatic shut-off time: One hour; Warranty: No
3. Dyson Airstrait: Best wet-to-dry straighteners
Price when reviewed: $499
- Great for… healthy wet-to-dry styling on all hair types
- Not so great for… achieving curly styles
We always advise caution with wet-to-dry hair straighteners because the hair is more fragile when wet. Using any heated plates can scorch the hair more easily, causing excessive heat damage over time. The Dyson Airstrait, however, is the first hair straightener that doesn’t use any heated plates whatsoever, and we have to say it’s mighty effective.
Instead of heated plates, the Airstrait uses two precisely angled jets of air to press the hair into a straight position, drying it as it goes down the hair shaft. Since the malleable hydrogen bonds in the hair’s structure are set into a straight position as the hair dries, the Airstrait gives longer-lasting straight styles at lower temperatures. And, since no high heat is used, this is better for your hair than traditional straighteners.
In our tests, we got our hair from freshly washed and dripping wet to bone dry, straight and silky in under 15 minutes. We tested the straightener on curly, wavy, and thick hair, and each gave the same sleek results. These results lasted flawlessly over three days of humid weather and gusty winds until our next wash day – mighty impressive for any hair styler.
Bear in mind, though, that the Dyson Airstrait is incredibly expensive, and it was incapable of creating much-loved straightener curls in our tests. However, it would be a sage investment for those who want to straighten their hair regularly without damaging it with scorching plates.
Key specs – Plates: None; Maximum temperature: 302°F; Voltage: UK; Cord length: 6.6 feet; Automatic shut-off time: 3-second pause detect; Warranty: No
4. GHD Unplugged: Best hair straighteners for travel
Price when reviewed: $299
- Great for… USB-C charging, travel friendly size
- Not so great for… battery life
While cordless straighteners have been around for a few years, we think the GHD Unplugged takes the convenience of rechargeable hair straighteners a step further. Size-wise, it’s just 8.6in long and weighs 10oz, which is substantially lighter than the Dyson Corrale. This makes it much easier to toss into a bag and carry around with you.
Thanks to its compact size, the heated plates here are slightly narrower than average, but the floating spring mounts adjust to the contours of your hair, allowing the straighteners to effortlessly glide over hair without any tugging or snagging. In our tests, this reduced the time it took to style our hair and meant that the Unplugged’s short 20-minute battery life went far further than we thought it would.
Even better for travel, these straighteners charge via a handy USB-C cable. So you can charge from any place with a USB socket, such as your laptop or car. To cut a long story short, the GHD Unplugged is a great compact cordless straightener that we’re happy to recommend.
Key specs – Plates: Ceramic; Maximum temperature: 365°F; Voltage: Universal; Cord length: N/A; Automatic shut-off time: 3 minutes; Warranty: 2 years
The best hair straighteners for thick hair are those with large, wide plates. However, plates that are over an inch wide make it more difficult to achieve curly and wavy styles.
Which materials and coatings are best on the heated plates?
Straighteners with non-metallic plates – such as ceramic or tourmaline – typically heat more gently and evenly, producing a shinier finish. Tourmaline plates specifically achieve optimum results at lower temperatures, resulting in less heat damage with regular use.
Plates might also be coated in titanium, which heats up very quickly. This not only cuts the overall time required for styling, it reduces the amount of time that the hair is exposed to heat.
What other features should you look out for?
Plate size and material are of most importance when it comes to choosing hair straighteners, but there are some other features to consider, too.
- A long cord is a godsend if you don’t want to be stuck next to the plug socket, especially if there isn’t a socket close to your mirror.
- If you can, get a rotating swivel cord, too. Some swivel through 360 degrees, which can make all the difference when attempting to style hard-to-reach areas.
- Straighteners with curved edges are great if you want to create curls, waves, and flicks as you can shape your hair around the body of the iron.
- Some irons automatically switch off after a certain period of inactivity, which greatly reduces the risk of accidental fire and is a must for forgetful types.
- A quick heat-up time of under 30 seconds will be welcome for those who are often in a hurry.
How do you use hair straighteners?
Hair straighteners are simple to use. Simply clamp a section of hair between the two plates of the straightener and drag the iron down the hair’s length. Follow these steps to ensure you get the best results every time:
- Always ensure hair is completely dry before straightening.
- Spray hair with a heat-protective product before you begin styling to keep heat damage to a minimum.
- Section hair prior to styling, starting with the bottom layers of hair at the nape of the neck, working your way up to the crown in small sections.
- Straighten the hair in inch-wide sections for the best results.
Depending on the thickness of your hair and the level of practice you’ve had, a straightening routine can take anywhere between 10 to 30 minutes.
Which temperature setting should you use?
Most manufacturers recommend styling at 356˚F for the healthiest finish. However, you’ll achieve better results on textured hair at temperatures up to 410ºF. Those with fine, damaged, or color-treated hair should stick to lower temperatures of around 329ºF.
Exercise caution when choosing a heat setting, since high heat can frazzle and even break fine hair. The keratin protein that makes up your hair starts to melt at 451˚F, so avoid going this high.
How do hair straighteners work?
So how does heat styling cause the natural shape of hair to change? Heat causes the hydrogen bonds in the hair to break. Once a straightener is passed over the hair, the hair cools, and the hydrogen bonds re-form into a new, straight position. If the hair is wrapped around the tool, rather than held straight while cooling, then the hair will take on a loose curl shape instead.