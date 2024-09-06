The Best Hair Straighteners We’ve Tested in 2024: Tame Frizzy Hair in a Flash

Straight hair will never go out of fashion, and neither will the best hair straighteners you can use to achieve it. GHD and Dyson are the dominant names in this market, but an ever-growing number of brands promise super-sleek, frizz-free straightening.

Thankfully, we’ve tested a wide range of hair straighteners to help you find a suitable option, no matter your budget. Modern hair straighteners boast adjustable heat settings and protective technology that’s designed to reduce damage. The most versatile models can even create a range of styles from poker-straight to loose curls and beachy waves.

If you know what kind of straightener you’re looking for, keep reading to see our tried and tested recommendations. Alternatively, if you need some more guidance, jump to our in-depth buying guide.