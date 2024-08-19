Best Beard Trimmers 2024: Reviewed and Rated
Whether you’re looking for designer stubble or to tame a lengthy beard, we reveal the best beard trimmers for the job
Choosing the best beard trimmer is no easy feat, with a multitude of brands vying for your hard-earned cash. Plus, with each offering a range of different models – from shaver-trimmer-combos to body stylers for tidying up everything from facial hair to delicate body areas – deciding on which to go for can difficult.
Well, to make the task easier for you, we’ve rigorously tested every beard trimmer that features in our roundup below, meticulously assessing everything from ergonomics and precision to charge time and battery performance. Most importantly, we’ve used the trimmers on different lengths of hair (such as day-old growth and then three-day-old growth) to gain the clearest picture of performance.
Below, you’ll find our pick of the best beard trimmers on the market right now; but if you need a little extra help in making your choice, then we’ve also included an in-depth buying guide to break down the main things to consider before parting ways with your cash.
Best beard trimmers: At a glance
|Best jack-of-all-trades
|Wahl Aqua Blade (~$70)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best budget beard trimmer
|Remington Barba (~$54)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best customisable beard trimmer
|Panasonic MultiShape Electric Trimmer ER-ACKN1-HB (~$54)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best beard trimmer for travel
|Philips OneBlade 360 For Face (~$38)
|Check price at Amazon
How we test beard trimmers
When road-testing beard trimmers, we consider everything from the number of cutting lengths offered – the more, the better – to precision, charge time, and battery performance. Assessing a trimmer’s ergonomics is crucial, too, as is its appearance – we’re certainly suckers for a good-looking gadget.
What matters most, though, is how well and how quickly each trimmer is able to power through facial hair; how well it navigates facial contours, and whether it can tackle tricky areas, just under the nose, for example. To gauge how well each trimmer performs on different lengths of hair, we test the models first on thick, bushy facial hair of around 0.8in in length, and again, several days later, on the new growth. As ever, we consider value for money, too.
The best beard trimmers you can buy in 2024
1. Wahl Aqua Blade: Best jack-of-all-trades beard trimmer
Price when reviewed: $70 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… a close shave, wet shaves
- Not so great for… cut protection; there’s no guard
Wahl claims the Aqua Blade is the only beard trimmer you’ll ever need, and when you consider its specifications, you can understand why. As well as cutting twice as close as any other trimmer in this list – to 0.008in, to be precise – it comes with 12 different guide combs so you can trim longer facial hair up to a length of 1in.
The trimmer is water-resistant, so you can use it in the shower and rinse it under the tap to clean it. The Aqua Blade comes with a carry case, too, and lasts an impressive three hours between charges. If you remember to charge it before you go on vacation, for example, then you shouldn’t need to take a charger with you.
Having used the trimmer for several months, what we were most impressed by is the closeness of its cut – it’s the closest you’ll get to shaving without using a foil or wet shaver. The only caveat is the lack of any guard comes with the risk of cuts, which our reviewer suffered on a couple of occasions when he didn’t pull his neck skin taut enough.
Key specs – Cutting range: 0.008-1in; Length increments: 8; Usage time: 3 hours; Charge time (from empty): 1 hour; Charging method: Corded electric; Waterproof: Water-resistant/shower-proof
2. Remington Barba: Best budget beard trimmer
Price when reviewed: $54 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… those on a budget, no snagging
- Not so great for… battery life
You’ll be hard-pushed to find a better beard trimmer than Remington’s Barba at this price point. Featuring a handy mechanical adjustment wheel, choosing from its nine trimming lengths – from 0.06-0.7in – is a cinch. Since there’s only one clip-on comb, there aren’t lots of extra bits you’ll likely lose. Most importantly, the trimmer performs very well, cutting evenly every time without snagging. And thanks to its ceramic design, there’s no need to oil the Barba’s blades as you do with some models.
So well built is this workhorse of a trimmer that our reviewer still has a working example that he bought more than a decade ago. After all that time with it, his main criticism is that its battery could last longer between charges. The upside, however, is that you can use it plugged into the mains should it run out of juice before you’re done sculpting your facial hair.
Key specs – Cutting range: 0.06-0.7in; Length increments: 9; Usage time: 40 minutes; Charge time (from empty): 14-16 hours; Charging method: Corded electric; Waterproof: No
3. Braun BT5260: Best-value beard trimmer
Price when reviewed: $37 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… versatility, smooth and even cutting
- Not so great for… thinner hair can clog up the comb
This Braun is proof that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a brilliant all-round trimmer. It comes with two robust combs of different lengths, with 20 cutting lengths from 0.02-08in, and the precision wheel lets you quickly adjust the comb up or down in 0.02in increments. In use, it produced excellent, effortless results, perhaps thanks to Braun’s AutoSensing technology, which adjusts the trimmer’s power according to your beard’s thickness.
Indeed, we found you can approach from any direction, without precise positioning, and the trimmer cuts smoothly and evenly every time – with zero snagging. The BT5260 even did a good job of trimming head hair, but the denser, thinner hairs did occasionally clog up the comb and need shaking out. When you want to tidy up your neck and cheek lines, you can simply remove the BT5260’s comb and trim off excess stubble using the blade alone. And if you want to get an even closer cut – or create more intricate lines – for an altogether more professional look, there’s an additional detail-trimmer attachment.
If the price is still more than you want to spend, the BT3240 is an even more affordable option; but it forgoes the detail trimmer attachment, and lacks the BT5260’s lithium-ion battery, which lets you fully recharge the trimmer in just an hour. Both models are washable, though, meaning you should have no problems using them in the shower. Braun has even seen fit to include a free Gillette Fusion5 razor for an ultra-close finish, making this package the best value in this roundup.
Key specs – Cutting range: 0.02-08in; Length increments: 39; Usage time: 1hr 40mins; Charge time (from empty): 1hr 5mins; Charging method: Corded electric; Waterproof: “Fully washable”
4. Panasonic MultiShape Electric Trimmer ER-ACKN1-HB: Best customisable beard trimmer
Price when reviewed: $54 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… customisation
- Not so great for… expensive
It may not be the cheapest beard trimmer we’ve tested, but Panasonic’s industry-changing MultiShape Electric Trimmer is certainly one of the most innovative and best-looking. You buy the main trimmer unit, which is designed to trim beards, body, and head hair, and then customize it as per your needs. Hence, you can buy attachments for every personal grooming task, from a nose trimmer to an electric shaver, and even an electric toothbrush.
The main unit comes with two hair-cutting guards – 0.04-0.4in for short hair and 0.4-0.8in for longer hair – and the cutting length can then be adjusted in tiny increments by using the built-in dial. This is a fantastically useful multi-functional tool that powered through beard hair without any problem – and was an absolute dream to hold. We loved the sleek design and the matte finish, and it really feels like it’s been built to last. So if appearance and feel are as important to you as performance, this is the grooming tool for you.
Key specs – Cutting range: 0.04-0.8in; Length increments: 39; Usage time: 50 minutes; Charge time (from empty): 1 hour; Charging method: Corded electric; Waterproof: Yes
5. Philips OneBlade 360 For Face: Best beard trimmer for travel
Price when reviewed: $38 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… travel, a variety of settings
- Not so great for… sustainability: the blade needs to be replaced every three months
Having tried this nifty little trimmer, we can safely say that it’s the kind of grooming gadget every man should have in his bathroom cabinet. Not much bigger than a fat cigar, this clever hybrid trimmer/shaver is the perfect tool for neatly cropping beards or styling goatees, where precision edging is important. We found it a cinch to use, and it was probably the best tool for defining beard lines around the neck, chin, and cheeks. On top of that, its size makes it brilliant for travel.
As well as featuring a 5-in-1 adjustable comb, it also employs Philips’ innovative 360 Blade that flexes in all directions to maintain constant contact with the skin, even around the trickiest of bends. What’s really great about this dual-sided blade is that it’s designed so that it’s almost impossible for you to nick yourself while shaving. However, as you’ll need to replace the blade roughly every three months, it comes with a not-insignificant ongoing cost – a pack of three blades costs around $35. Other than that, though, we absolutely loved its size, ease of use, and overall performance.
Key specs – Cutting range: 0.02-0.2in; Length increments: 12; Usage time: 1hr 30mins; Charge time (from empty): 1 hour; Charging method: USB-A charging cable Waterproof: Fully waterproof
How to choose the best beard trimmer for you
What features should I look for?
All trimmers let you cut a range of different beard lengths via adjustable or fixed, clip-on combs. Some models can cut longer beards – even head hair – while others are designed specifically for maintaining short stubble from 0.4in down to 0.008in. As such, be sure to check the cutting range and length increments in the key specs.
Having said that, all of the models featured here let you remove the comb to gain access to the blade itself for a close trim (usually closer than the listed minimum trimming length). However, not all models are waterproof – so with these, you’ll likely need to remove the comb and then use the supplied brush to clean the trimmer. Most, but not all trimmers, require you to oil their blades from time to time; if this is the case, the trimmer will come with the appropriate oil in the box.
How about battery life?
Battery life varies considerably between different beard trimmers. Lithium-ion batteries offer the best performance, both in terms of how long they last and how quickly they charge, while other types don’t tend to perform so well. As such, it’s important to check the listed charge and runtimes when you’re comparing models. Most, but not all trimmers, run while plugged into the mains, so that’s another thing to check if you’re likely to forget to charge it.
Do all beard trimmers come with different attachments?
Trimmers vary considerably when it comes to other inclusions in the box. While some models have just a main trimmer and pop-up detail trimmer, others come with a range of swap-out attachments including foil shavers and nose-hair trimmers. Some also promise to be able to cut the hair on your head, rarely will they compare with a dedicated hair clipper, though. Whether or not these features are important is of course down to personal preference. Bear in mind that if you do opt for a model with more attachments, there’s more to clean and lose.
Are all trimmers suitable for traveling?
If you’re traveling overseas to Europe, for example, you’ll need a European plug adapter for your shaver in order to charge it; the rectangular US plug will not fit. You’ll need to check the voltage of your specific charger before you travel, too, since different countries use different voltages. You could risk damaging your shaver if you attempt to charge it with an incompatible voltage, so always check the specifications of your shaver before attempting to charge it. However, pick a model that offers excellent battery life and you may not need to charge your trimmer at all if you’re only away for a week or two. Most, but not all, trimmers come with a travel case.
Does facial hair grow more quickly after shaving?
This is an impressively persistent myth. Facial hair grows about half an inch a month, regardless of whether you’ve shaved or not. If it appears to grow more quickly after shaving, that may simply be because the first shoots of hair on bare skin are more noticeable.