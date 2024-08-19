Best Beard Trimmers 2024: Reviewed and Rated

Having said that, all of the models featured here let you remove the comb to gain access to the blade itself for a close trim (usually closer than the listed minimum trimming length). However, not all models are waterproof – so with these, you’ll likely need to remove the comb and then use the supplied brush to clean the trimmer. Most, but not all trimmers, require you to oil their blades from time to time; if this is the case, the trimmer will come with the appropriate oil in the box.

How about battery life?

Battery life varies considerably between different beard trimmers. Lithium-ion batteries offer the best performance, both in terms of how long they last and how quickly they charge, while other types don’t tend to perform so well. As such, it’s important to check the listed charge and runtimes when you’re comparing models. Most, but not all trimmers, run while plugged into the mains, so that’s another thing to check if you’re likely to forget to charge it.

Do all beard trimmers come with different attachments?

Trimmers vary considerably when it comes to other inclusions in the box. While some models have just a main trimmer and pop-up detail trimmer, others come with a range of swap-out attachments including foil shavers and nose-hair trimmers. Some also promise to be able to cut the hair on your head, rarely will they compare with a dedicated hair clipper, though. Whether or not these features are important is of course down to personal preference. Bear in mind that if you do opt for a model with more attachments, there’s more to clean and lose.

Are all trimmers suitable for traveling?

If you’re traveling overseas to Europe, for example, you’ll need a European plug adapter for your shaver in order to charge it; the rectangular US plug will not fit. You’ll need to check the voltage of your specific charger before you travel, too, since different countries use different voltages. You could risk damaging your shaver if you attempt to charge it with an incompatible voltage, so always check the specifications of your shaver before attempting to charge it. However, pick a model that offers excellent battery life and you may not need to charge your trimmer at all if you’re only away for a week or two. Most, but not all, trimmers come with a travel case.

Does facial hair grow more quickly after shaving?

This is an impressively persistent myth. Facial hair grows about half an inch a month, regardless of whether you’ve shaved or not. If it appears to grow more quickly after shaving, that may simply be because the first shoots of hair on bare skin are more noticeable.

