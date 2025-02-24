Best Epilators 2025: The Top Devices for Long-Lasting Hair Removal

Epilators are the holy grail of hair removal. Unlike shaving, when you use an epilator, you don’t have to do it every few days and, unlike waxing, you don’t have to wait for the hair to grow back to the perfect length before your next session. Combining the best – and eliminating the worst – of both methods, many women turn to epilators in search of a better option. Suffice to say, very few of them go back to wax and razors.

The only downside? It will probably be a little uncomfortable at first – for both your body and your bank balance. The best epilators can cost upwards of $50 and some of the top-flight models stretch well into three figures. That might seem like a lot to spend upfront, but it’s a small investment given the time and money you’ll save down the line. If you’re used to waxing, you’ll easily recoup the costs within a year, and it may work out cheaper than the cost of a quality razor and several years’ worth of refill blades.

If you need some advice on choosing the right epilator for you, have a read through our buying guide at the bottom of the page. If you’re ready to take the plunge, scroll down and you’ll find our pick of the best epilators to buy.