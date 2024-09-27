GHD Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener Review: Effortless Styling On The Go

GHD Unplugged review: What’s it like to use?

The Unplugged is smaller and lighter than standard straighteners: it weighs 10.6oz and is only 8.66in in length. Despite its compact size, it feels sturdy and well made, and fits nicely into the hand when straightening. The controls and display are clear and simple, with few buttons and no excess information, and the supplied carry case means that it fits effortlessly into a handbag or carry-on luggage.

Charging couldn’t be simpler: just plug in the supplied cord. A five-segment battery-level indicator at the base of the tool shows how much charge remains. The Unplugged also gives a little beep and a flash when the battery is starting to run low, so you know you have a few minutes left to finish your style. This audible warning is particularly useful if you’re using the tool around the back of your head and can’t see the battery indicator.

Once charged, the Unplugged heats up in around 45 seconds; a little electronic tune and pulsing light on the power switch lets you know it’s heating up. When it reaches its working temperature of 365°F and is ready to use, you’re notified by a beep and steady light.

Styling is quick and easy. The plates are slightly narrower than a typical hair straightener so you may need to work on slightly smaller sections of hair, but most hair types will straighten with just one pass of the Unplugged. The handle is a similar width to that of GHD’s other stylers, so it feels comfortable and familiar rather than fiddly.

The rounded shape of the Unplugged means you can easily use the tool to create straightener curls as well as completely straight styles – great for styling the fringe away from the face or creating a glamorous evening look.