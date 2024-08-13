The Best Water Flossers You Can Buy in 2024
Want cleaner teeth and healthier gums? These are the best water flossers we’ve tested
Flossing daily helps to remove plaque and debris from your teeth, and using one of the best water flossers offers a convenient – and less wasteful – way to implement the action into your routine.
Having thoroughly tested a wide range of options, we bring you our recommendations below. No matter your budget or your specific dental concern, the models included in the list below deliver a fantastic clean, so you’re sure to find a suitable water flosser for your needs below.
If you already use an electric toothbrush and the best toothpaste, then a water flosser will take your dental routine up a notch further. Keep reading to discover which water flossers are our top picks, or click on the link below for more detailed information on the key considerations when choosing the best water flosser for you.
Want to learn more?
JUMP TO: How to choose the best water flosser
Best water flossers : At a glance
|Best water flosser
|Panasonic EW1511W (~$105)
|Check price at Panasonic
|Best budget water flosser
|Oclean W10 (~$70)
|Check price at Walmart
|Best for orthodontics, crowns, and implants
|Waterpik Cordless Advanced (~$96)
|Check price at Walmart
How we test water flossers
The best way to test water flossers is by using them daily, so we do exactly that for at least two weeks. During this time, we can get a more insightful feel of performance, evaluating each water flosser’s controls, and cleaning modes. As well as noting overall ease of use, we also take account of how each mode works and feels in different areas of the mouth. This allows us to make a judgment over whether a water flosser is suitable for those with sensitive teeth and gum problems, or those looking for a more intense clean, for example.
When testing cordless options, we perform battery life tests to time how long the battery takes to run down from a full charge. We also time how quickly the water tank runs down from full on its highest power setting.
Throughout testing, we also consider a water flosser’s build quality, noting how easy it is to refill and clean, too. We test any attachments or alternative floss tips to see whether they help clean common problem areas between the back teeth or in-between braces.
READ NEXT: Best Oral-B Electric Toothbrush
The best water flossers you can buy in 2024
1. Panasonic EW1511W: Best water flosser
Price when reviewed: $105 | Check price at Panasonic
- Great for… intense clean
- Keep in mind… bulky charging cradle
This water flosser has everything most people will need. During tests, we found it was simple to fill and assemble, delivered great power, and its battery lasted us a full week of flossing. Its five ultrasonic cleaning modes will cover all your flossing needs, including cleaning out periodontal pockets in the gum line and in-between the teeth. Our reviewer found that it did a brilliant job of leaving teeth and gums feeling spotless.
While there are models on the market that offer longer battery life than a week, charging the Panasonic EW1511W is at least easy. Simply place it on the convenient charging cradle, which can be plugged into any two-pin wall plug, and it will be ready to go again in an hour. The cradle also comes with a spot to store spare floss tips, which is perfect for couples who might be sharing a water flosser.
That said, the charging cradle is a bit on the bulky side if storage space is at a premium, especially when compared to a flosser that charges via a USB cable, for instance.
Key specs – Tank capacity: 6.8fl oz; Modes: 5; Tips provided: 2; Battery life: 10 minutes; Battery type: Li-ion; Dimensions (WDH): 3 x 3.3 x 8.3in
2. Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000: Best ultra-powerful water flosser
Price when reviewed: $80 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… the most intense, quick clean
- Keep in mind… no specialist cleaning tips for specific dental concerns
The Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 is easily the most powerful water flosser we’ve ever tested, making it the best option to buy if you’re after an intense clean every day. While there are only two cleaning modes – a high-intensity jet and a pulsating deep clean mode – the intensity of each can be set to either low, medium, or high, depending on your comfort levels. Having tested all the options, we’d recommend starting with the medium intensity if you’re new to water flossing, to avoid any discomfort on the gum line.
The flosser comes with two cleaning tips, including a standard single-stream tip for dislodging dirt and plaque from between the teeth and gum line. The second quad-stream tip fires out an X-shaped jet of water that can quickly cover a wider area of the mouth – perfect for a quick, powerful wash on busy mornings. If any areas are missed, we’d recommend going back in with the precision tip for a deeper clean. Thankfully, the tips can rotate 360-degrees to allow you to tackle any hard-to-reach areas of the mouth.
Charging happens via USB-C cable, and a full charge delivery battery life of 14 minutes. The 3000’s controls are easy to use, and we welcome the fact it arrives with a drawstring travel bag, too. Our only criticism is that it doesn’t come with any specialized cleaning tips for orthodontics and other dental problems.
Key specs – Tank capacity: 8.45fl oz; Modes: 2 (each with 3 intensities); Tips provided: 2; Battery life: 14 minutes; Battery type: Li-ion; Dimensions (WDH): 2.3 x 2.9 x 11in
3. Oclean W10: Best budget water flosser
Price when reviewed: $70 | Check price at Walmart
- Great for… range of cleaning heads and modes
- Keep in mind… not quite as powerful as high-end models
This eye-catching water flosser from Oclean is both good value and conveniently sized, without compromising on tank capacity or power modes. It comes with four cleaning tips: for daily use, cleaning around orthodontics, periodontal cleaning, plus a scraper for tackling the roof of the mouth. Add to these five cleaning modes, which range from a powerful pulsating jet to a more gentle stream for beginners, and you have a great-value water flosser that will be suitable for most people.
In use, we found the flosser’s faux-leather strap made it easy to handle and maneuver around the mouth. Just bear in mind that this model doesn’t have quite as much power as the high-end models on the list; but we’re fans of its 30-minute battery life and convenient USB-C charging.
Key specs – Tank capacity: 6.76fl oz; Modes: 5; Tips provided: 4; Battery life: 30 minutes; Battery type: Li-ion; Dimensions (WDH): 1.9 x 2.7 x 10.6in
4. Waterpik Cordless Advanced: Best water flosser for orthodontics, crowns and implants
Price when reviewed: $96 | Check price at Walmart
- Great for… lots of specialized attachments
- Keep in mind… shorter battery life
The Waterpik Cordless Advanced water flosser is easily our favorite option for those who have dental implants, braces, or crowns of which they need to take extra care. That’s because it comes fully equipped with four specialist floss tips. Two of these are classic tips, one is an orthodontic tip, and the final is dubbed the “plaque-seeking” tip, designed to thoroughly and safely clean around dental implants and crowns. If you have braces, you can say goodbye to having broccoli stuck in your braces, as the orthodontic tip helps to keep the hardware on your braces free from debris.
When we tested the Cordless Advanced, we found that the three cleaning modes provided a decent control. In our experience, the lowest setting delivered gentle cleaning suitable for those with sensitive gums, while the powerful jet of the highest setting effectively cleaned plaque from between the teeth and gum line.
Even though our tests showed this model offered only a middling 14-minute battery life, there’s a handy battery life indicator light that lets you know when it’s time for a recharge. The flosser can be fully charged in four hours using a slick magnetic charger that can be plugged into any USB port.
Key specs – Tank capacity: 7fl oz; Modes: 3; Tips provided: 4; Battery life: 14 minutes; Battery type: NiMH; Dimensions (WDH): 2.7 x 4 x 11.5in
5. Waterpik WF-05 Whitening professional water flosser: Best whitening water flosser
Price when reviewed: $120 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… whitening, range of intensity options
- Keep in mind… large size, needs a bathroom power outlet
This might be news to you – but some water flossers can help to whiten teeth. The WF-05 Whitening Professional Water Flosser from Waterpik is one such model, using whitening tablets that slot into the floss tip to tackle stubborn staining between the teeth and along the gumline.
In our tests, we found the model mighty effective, delivering performance that was over and above a normal water flosser. This is especially true since the floss tip is attached to a wand that’s separate from the water tank, which makes it far easier to maneuver to the right areas of our mouth.
We were also impressed by the number of intensity options on offer. In addition to the two cleaning modes – floss and massage – there are 10 intensity settings that allow you to choose a power setting that’s most comfortable for you, even if you have very sensitive gums.
The main downside of this Waterpik model is the amount of counter space it takes up compared to its cordless competition, and the fact that it’s a plug-in unit. So if you don’t have a power outlet in your bathroom, then you can check this one off your shortlist. However, if power and space aren’t an issue then the larger 22fl oz water tank means you won’t need to refill it as often.
Key specs – Tank capacity: 22fl oz; Modes: 2 (10 intensity options); Tips provided: 4; Battery: Mains powered; Dimensions (WDH): 4.6 x 37.9 x 11.4in
How to choose the best water flosser for you
Who should use a water flosser?
As water flossing can remove plaque and food from between the teeth and gum line, where a typical toothbrush can’t reach, anyone who wants to improve their dental health should use a water flosser. For many people, water flossers provide a more convenient, comfortable option than using traditional dental floss.
Furthermore, water flossing is a great option for people who have dental braces, since the high-pressure jets of water can help remove plaque and food from the tight spaces in between.
If your kids want to get in on the action, water flosser manufacturer Waterpik suggests that water flossing is suitable for children over 6 years old to use, but only with adult supervision.
READ NEXT: Best Sonicare Electric Toothbrush
How do I use a water flosser?
Using a water flosser can be a challenge, especially if you’re hoping to avoid accidentally squirting water all over your bathroom.
Bear in mind that no two water flossers are the same, so be sure to read the instruction manual for your particular model of water flosser before you get going.
Are corded or cordless water flossers better?
The answer to this question depends on a few things. Corded options tend to be a little more powerful than cordless options, as well as having larger water tanks that don’t need refilling as often.
However, if you don’t have a power outlet in your bathroom, a corded option is a no-go. It’s all too easy to switch on a water flosser on accident and, in doing so, cover your surroundings in water. Doing this in a bedroom is less than ideal – we learned this the hard way.
In this case, there are tons of cordless options available that come with a similar power level to corded water flossers. Their portability may be more convenient for some and, thankfully, the best cordless water flossers have a long battery life, so they won’t need regular recharging. Look out for options with a battery life indicator, which serves as a reminder for when it’s time to top up your water flosser.
Do I need multiple power settings and floss tips?
It’s a good idea to buy a water flosser that has multiple power settings, because if you’re just starting out with a water flosser then you’ll want to use a less intense setting. This will allow you to adopt proper flossing technique before you move up, as well as prevent any irritation and sensitivity in the gums.
Many water flossers also come with a range of floss tips. These include orthodontic tips designed specifically for cleaning around braces, and periodontal tips for cleaning inside tight pockets formed around teeth in the gum line in those who have gingivitis (gum disease).
Even if you don’t need specialized floss tips, if you’re sharing a water flosser with a partner it’s advisable not to share the same floss tips. Using separate floss tips prevents the spread of bacteria and germs.
Water tank capacity
Of course, a larger water tank allows you to floss for longer before you have to refill. However, all cordless options will need their ~ 6.8fl oz tank refilling at least once every session, if not twice. Conversely, a corded option that comes with a larger tank of around 20fl oz should need refilling less often.
Cleaning ease
Like anything in a bathroom, water flossers can harbor bacteria and germs, especially because it’s difficult to dry them out. This is why it’s important to buy a water flosser that can be cleaned easily. Look out for models that can be taken apart, with removable, dishwasher-proof water tanks, and ensure you replace any floss tips around every six months.