The Best Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes We’ve Tested in 2024

Philips is one of the leaders when it comes to toothbrush technology, thanks to its advanced sonic design. Whether you’re looking for a basic, budget toothbrush or a feature-packed, high-end smart brush, there’s a Sonicare toothbrush for you. The only problem is making your choice.

Philips offers several lines, each with several different brushes in the range. In some cases, the only real difference between one model and another is the accessories that come bundled in the package. Coming to a decision might seem tricky, but there’s no need to despair. We’ve tested 30 rotary and sonic toothbrushes and we’re here to help.

Below, we’ll guide you through the top Sonicare toothbrushes currently available, starting with short reviews of our top picks. Next, you’ll find our handy buying guide, to help you choose the right model for your needs and budget.

Best Sonicare electric toothbrush: At a glance

How we test Sonicare toothbrushes

To test Sonicare toothbrushes we use them twice a day over a period of at least one week, making sure we get a feel for how they handle and perform when cleaning. During the test period we will try any specific brush modes and attachments, and install any apps required to get the most out of built-in smart features. For at least one of those brushes, we will use plaque disclosing tablets to check that all areas of the teeth are getting a proper clean (allowing for some user error).

To check battery life, we also leave the toothbrush running while standing up and time how long it takes for the battery to run down. We then divide this figure by the four minutes per day recommended by dentists to get an accurate idea of how many weeks and days a single charge should last.

The best Sonicare toothbrushes you can buy in 2024

1. Philips One Electric Toothbrush: The best electric travel toothbrush

Price when reviewed: $19 | Check price at Amazon

The Philips One is a great entry-level toothbrush that doubles as a brilliant travel brush. Philips has effectively built its Sonicare tech into a brush that’s just 7.8in long and weighs only 2.4oz, with the grippable, molded handle packing neatly into a minimalist travel case.

It’s basic, with just one setting, but you do get a timer, with the brush pulsing every 30 seconds and switching itself off after two minutes. We also like the unusual pink, yellow, navy blue, and mint blue color options available. The One doesn’t have the brushing power of a larger Sonicare brush, but it’s ahead of other battery-powered electric toothbrushes, and in our tests it did a great job of leaving our reviewer’s teeth feeling clean and looking shiny. The relatively gentle movement is also brilliant for massaging along the gumline.

The single AAA battery keeps the toothbrush going for up to 90 days, although Philips also sells a more expensive rechargeable version that boosts cleaning power and offers a 30-day battery life. We’d go for the latter if the One was your only toothbrush, but the battery-powered model is perfect for packing in your suitcase or weekend bag.

Key specs – Cleaning modes: 1; Battery type: 1 x AAA alkaline; Accessories included: Travel case; Battery life: 6hrs; Warranty: 2yr