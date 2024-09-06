Best Electric Shaver 2024: Tried and Tested Favourites for a Close, Comfortable Shave

How to choose the best electric shaver for you

What type of shaver do I need?

It really depends on how thick and wayward your beard growth is, and how often you need (or want) to shave. If you have thick facial hair that sprouts in all directions – or if you only shave every few days – a rotary blade shaver is usually the best option. The best eat unruly hairs for breakfast and will clear thick stubble in minutes.

Foil shavers work better if your hair is relatively light or if you like a clean shave every day. You’ll find them softer on your skin and they can sometimes give a closer shave – and the battery life is often better.

What are the best shaver brands?

The market-leading electric shaver brands are Braun and Philips. Panasonic and Wahl are also very popular manufacturers.

What power source options are available?

When choosing a razor, you might come across mains, battery, and rechargeable devices. Most electric shavers are rechargeable these days, making them perfect for use both at home or on the move. While some can be used either cordlessly or from the mains – allowing you to use them even if you’ve run out of charge – you should probably avoid battery-powered shavers. These are designed for occasional use only and using them often could cost you a fortune in batteries.

Should I choose a shaver based on my skin type?

If you have sensitive skin and are prone to razor burn, a foil shaver might be your best bet as they are recognized as being less harsh on the skin when compared to rotary shavers.

What extra features should I look out for?

Charging: Many cordless shavers now come with a quick-charge setting that means you can plug in your shaver before you get in the shower and it will have enough power for one shave when you’re finished. If that’s not an option, however, plug them into the supplied docking station – or simply plug in the cord from the power adapter – and they can usually be fully charged within an hour or two. Some now even charge through a USB cable.