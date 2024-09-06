Best Electric Shaver 2024: Tried and Tested Favourites for a Close, Comfortable Shave
Looking for a smooth shave that doesn’t leave stubble patches? Look no further than our pick of the best electric shavers, tested by experts
The best electric shaver will help you to achieve exactly the look you want, whether that’s a smooth shave or a five o’clock shadow.
Every electric shaver featured in our roundup below has been rigorously tested, with its performance assessed based on how smooth a shave it was able to provide, along with its ergonomics, battery life, and charging time. By testing each model on various lengths of beard growth, we were able to get a true picture of their strengths and weaknesses.
We understand that choosing the best electric shaver for you can be a bit of a minefield, which is why we’ve created a handy buying guide. However, if you already have an idea of what you’re looking for, take a look at our favorite electric shavers covering a range of budgets and requirements.
Best electric shaver: At a glance
|Best affordable electric shaver
|Braun Series 3 3040s (~$60)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best rotary shaver under $100
|Philips Shaver Series 5000 (~$85)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best electric shaver under $200
|Braun Series 7 70-N7200cc (~$170)
|Check price at Amazon
How we test electric shavers
During our testing, we used each shaver according to their supplied instructions.
In order to test the shavers, we not only tried each model on day-old beard growth, but we repeated the process on three-day-old beard growth to see how well each shaver tackled slightly longer facial hair. To make a fair comparison, we made every effort to ensure the same amount of pressure was applied while shaving.
Although how each shaver performed was crucial – we were looking for a smooth shave with no snagging or irritation – we also took into account each shaver’s ergonomics, the battery life, and charge time, and how easy it was to clean. Since electric shavers tend to be carefully considered purchases – especially the more high-tech ones – we paid particular attention to their overall value for money as well. Finally, given that a gadget’s appearance is always a factor, how the shavers looked was important to us, too.
The best electric shavers you can buy in 2024
1. Braun Series 3 3040s: Best affordable electric shaver
Price when reviewed: $60 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… those on a budget or searching for value for money
- Not so great for… advanced features
This affordable foil shaver uses three independently floating elements to adapt to the contours of your face. It can be used in the shower for a wet or dry shave and, best of all, one hour of charging promises up to a whole week’s worth of shaving.
There are no fancy extras: you only get a charging cord and plastic foil guard. Shaving performance isn’t up there with pricier models such as the Braun Series 7, either – we found we needed to do a few passes for a close shave – but cleaning is easy and the results are good for the money. Another slight annoyance is the sensitivity of the power button, which means even the slightest brush can turn it off in the middle of a shave. If you can live with that, though, this is a great shaver at a keen price.
Key specs – Battery type: Rechargeable NiMH; Battery life: 45 minutes; Charging time: 1 hour; Waterproof: Yes, IPX7-rated
2. King C Gillette Style Master: Best electric shaver for handling stubble
Price when reviewed: $29 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… managing stubble
- Not so great for… a smooth, clean-cut look
The King C Gillette Style Master is the brand’s take on the Philips OneBlade, with a motorized “4D blade” that cuts on both the upstroke and the downstroke, plus three interchangeable combs to keep your stubble under control. It can’t give as close a shave as more conventional shavers, but it’s brilliant at trimming away stubble on the neck, cheeks, or jawline. It’s even better at maintaining a consistent two- to three-day stubble look. It can even double as a beard trimmer if you like to alternate between stubble and a short beard.
In some ways, it’s an improvement on the OneBlade. The blades seem to stay sharper for longer – Gillette claims that they can last for up to six months – and you can get a good 50 minutes of trimming and shaving from a single charge. It’s also fully waterproof, so you can happily wash it under the faucet or use it in the shower. If you’re not bothered about getting a smooth, clean-cut look, you don’t need anything more.
Key specs – Battery type: Rechargeable Lithium-ion; Battery life: 50 minutes; Charging time: 8 hours; Waterproof: Yes
3. Philips Shaver Series 5000: Best rotary shaver under $100
Price when reviewed: $85 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… close shaves at an affordable price
- Not so great for… larger than average head assembly
If you want a good rotary shaver but don’t have a sky-high budget, the Shaver Series 5000 is a great step up from the basics. It packs in some of the same technology you’ll find in Philips’ high-end Series 9000 models, including the SkinIQ technology that senses the density of your facial hair and adapts the motor power to give the optimal shave. Meanwhile, the heads pivot in all directions to give a closer shave in tricky areas, though we found a few tight spots around the jawline that still needed a couple of attempts. This may be because the head assembly feels larger than the average.
The battery takes an hour to charge for over an hour’s shaving, if you need it though, there’s a five-minute rush charge, and you can use it wet or dry and rinse it under the faucet when you’re done. Philips also sells this model with an optional cleaning pod, which does a fantastic job of cleaning and lubricating the head. You simply insert the supplied blue goo cartridge, put your shaver in upside down, and turn it on. However, you’ll pay an extra $40 or so for the privilege and it’s a fine shaver with or without the pod.
Key specs – Battery type: Rechargeable Lithium-ion; Battery life: 60 minutes; Charging time: 5 to 60 minutes; Waterproof: Yes
4. Braun Series 7 70-N7200cc: Best electric shaver under $200
Price when reviewed: $170 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… advanced features, versatility
- Not so great for… those on a budget
The previous-generation Braun Series 7 7898cc set a pretty high standard for foil shavers. It used four synchronized shaving elements and a micro-vibration technology to deliver an impressively smooth shave, even if you didn’t shave every day. The new Series 7 70-N7200C is – against the odds – even better.
The head, with three flexible blades, is mounted on Braun’s new 360 Flex adaptive system, which can twist and pivot in all directions to follow the contours of your face. Meanwhile, Braun’s AutoSense technology ramps the shaving power up and down according to the density of your beard. We think it’s genuinely great at pushing through thick and unruly stubble, and there’s not as much of the nasty “plucking” sensation that’s often associated with electric shavers.
Elsewhere, the new handle is lighter and easier to grip, with the button falling right under the thumb. You can still use it wet or dry, and Braun bundles in its SmartCare Center, which cleans, lubricates, and charges when you insert the shaver head downwards and push the connector at the top. You can have 50 minutes of shaving from a one-hour charge or sneak an emergency shave in from the five-minute quick charge. Some might find the illuminated indicators on the SmartCare Center a little blinding, but that’s really the only criticism we have. It’s the best premium shaver we’ve tested without a sky-high price.
Key specs – Battery type: Rechargeable Lithium-ion; Battery life: 50 minutes; Charging time: 60 minutes; Waterproof: Yes
How to choose the best electric shaver for you
What type of shaver do I need?
It really depends on how thick and wayward your beard growth is, and how often you need (or want) to shave. If you have thick facial hair that sprouts in all directions – or if you only shave every few days – a rotary blade shaver is usually the best option. The best eat unruly hairs for breakfast and will clear thick stubble in minutes.
Foil shavers work better if your hair is relatively light or if you like a clean shave every day. You’ll find them softer on your skin and they can sometimes give a closer shave – and the battery life is often better.
What are the best shaver brands?
The market-leading electric shaver brands are Braun and Philips. Panasonic and Wahl are also very popular manufacturers.
What power source options are available?
When choosing a razor, you might come across mains, battery, and rechargeable devices. Most electric shavers are rechargeable these days, making them perfect for use both at home or on the move. While some can be used either cordlessly or from the mains – allowing you to use them even if you’ve run out of charge – you should probably avoid battery-powered shavers. These are designed for occasional use only and using them often could cost you a fortune in batteries.
Should I choose a shaver based on my skin type?
If you have sensitive skin and are prone to razor burn, a foil shaver might be your best bet as they are recognized as being less harsh on the skin when compared to rotary shavers.
What extra features should I look out for?
Charging: Many cordless shavers now come with a quick-charge setting that means you can plug in your shaver before you get in the shower and it will have enough power for one shave when you’re finished. If that’s not an option, however, plug them into the supplied docking station – or simply plug in the cord from the power adapter – and they can usually be fully charged within an hour or two. Some now even charge through a USB cable.
Waterproofing: As well as dry use, a lot of cordless shavers can be used with shaving foam or gel, if you’re worried about sensitive skin. Many can also be used in the shower if you’re really in a hurry in the morning. Make sure you read the instructions before getting your shaver wet, however, as not all are waterproof and many are only, at best, water-resistant.
Trimming and shaping: Shaver manufacturers have caught up to facial hair trends and now many include additional features or attachments for trimming beards to leave behind a light stubble, or for shaping sideburns, mustaches, and goatee beards. Some of these can be quite useful, though you may find that a dedicated beard trimmer is easier and more comfortable to use.
Cleaning: Not to be content with all the shaving and trimming, some electric shavers now also come with their own recharging and cleaning stations that take care of the maintenance for you. These go much further than a quick brush or a rinse under the faucet, but you’ll pay a premium for both the shaver and the cleaning fluids, which you’ll need to replenish every few months.
How much should I spend?
The price of electric shavers varies massively, and there’s no guarantee that an enormously expensive shaver will work for your individual face and beard growth.
Generally speaking, though, spending more will get you a more powerful motor and a more sophisticated head that will be more effective at handling different densities of growth and moving tricky hairs into position for cutting. Build quality and battery management will also be significantly better. It’s worth noting that some of the more expensive shavers also come in cheaper versions without all the accessories or cleaning stations. These cut-down versions lose some of the convenience, but you’re getting great shaving tech at a lower price.