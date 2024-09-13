Best Fungal Nail Treatment 2024: Antifungal Ointments for Clearing up Infections

Long runs and walks, balmy barefoot afternoons, jacuzzis, and pool decks… blissful, huh? They’re also among the main ways to catch a fungal nail infection, which the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society says affects around 20 percent of the general population and 75 percent of people over 60 at any one time. So an effective fungal nail treatment is up there with insect repellent and sunblock as a product that could save your summer.

The best fungal nail treatments work by killing the normally harmless spores that multiply in dark, swampy places such as between your toes (where they cause athlete’s foot) and in the beds of your nails. The result can be as painful as it is unsightly, but effective treatment is easy to use at home and can make a difference within weeks, leaving you free to wear those open-toed sandals with pride.

