The Best GHD Hair Straighteners You Can Buy in 2024

Mention hair straighteners, and the first brand to come to mind is likely GHD. While other electrical beauty products are available, GHD has become synonymous with heat styling, and straightening in particular (much like Hoover is with vacuum cleaners or Biro is with pens). Launched just over 20 years ago, GHD’s revolutionary ceramic plates made fast and heat-safe styling an achievable reality. Their straighteners quickly became the default choice for styling salons and backstage at fashion shows, and an equally popular choice for home styling.

Today, the brand’s original single straightener offering has expanded to around half-a-dozen different models of GHD straightener, suitable for a range of hair types. GHD has also extended into hair dryers and hot brushes, allowing the creation of a vast range of styles and looks, from super-sleek straight hair to fashionably beachy waves. Hair health remains a priority for GHD, with new models featuring intelligent heat sensors and protective technology that reduces damage to heat-treated hair.

We’ve tested the current lineup of models to help you choose the best GHD straightener for your hair type and the style you want to achieve. If you’re in the market for a premium straightener, read on for our guide to choosing the best GHD straightener for you, followed by our rundown of the current choices below.