GHD Platinum Plus Styler Review: The Best Hair Straighteners Just Got Better

This tech doesn’t come cheap, however. Prices start at around $200 for the Original, rising to $279 for the GHD Platinum Plus styler, although you will sometimes see offers on Amazon or on GHD’s own site.

Sadly, few other rival hair straighteners come close to the finish, design, and versatility of GHD’s range. The closest I’ve found is the Amika The Confidante hair straighteners ($150) which heat to 450°F and have curved edges for styling and curling.

GHD Platinum Plus styler review: Design and key features

Those who have only ever used a GHD Original styler might find the design and handling of the GHD Platinum Plus a little jarring at first. There’s something reassuring about the hard spring in the Original’s hinge that indicates the plates are fully open. Not only that, but the flick switch can easily be operated one-handed, and the LED and gentle double beep instantly let you know that the straighteners are ready for use. It’s a tried-and-tested design that works very well.

However, the Platinum Plus feels so different that you could be forgiven for thinking the styler has been made by a different manufacturer. Its wishbone hinge, for instance, makes the opening and closing of the straighteners smoother, and a little bouncier. As such, when moving from one section of my hair to another, I had to keep checking to make sure the barrel was open wide enough – and it was, every time.

This new style of hinge delivers a sleeker design overall, and the less-abrupt movement of the mechanism adds a feeling of luxury. In terms of styling hair, it also makes it much easier to twist and curl long hair around the plates without fear of getting strands caught.

In place of the switch and LED on the Original, the Platinum Plus has a single button that sits flush against the inside of the shaft. When pressed, a soft sound is played from a speaker next to the button and a light around the edge of the button pulses white. When the plates reach 365°F, a second, longer sound is emitted, and the white light stops flashing.

It’s difficult to switch the Platinum Plus on or off one-handed from where your hand naturally sits for styling hair. Depending on your viewpoint, that could be a good or a bad thing. However, the upside is that you can’t accidentally knock the switch mid-style, and you’re more likely to remember if you’ve turned off the Platinum Plus styler because it’s a more deliberate, separate movement.

The round, smooth barrel and metal curve of the Platinum Plus, as well as the smart black plates, do at least look premium, going some way to justify that high price. The Original’s yellow-plate design always made the styler look a little dirty, even fresh out of the box. Yes, like the red sole of a Louboutin, this made the styler instantly recognizable as a GHD; but unlike the designer’s shoes, the GHD Original could look cheap when inspected more closely. Galling when you consider they’re far from it.

Elsewhere, the design of the shaft and the styler’s smart technology mean that the outer shell of the Platinum Plus doesn’t get as hot as previous GHD models; instead, this heat and power is concentrated on the hair. Straightening the wispy, baby hairs along my hairline never resulted in burning the skin on my forehead, as I have with the GHD Original.

If you’ve been using non-GHD straighteners, the design and handling of the Platinum Plus will feel less jarring. Many stylers on the market already offer the round barrel, flat buttons, and the muted, yet stylish, look of the Platinum Plus. None do it as successfully or with the next-level technology hair protection on offer here, however.