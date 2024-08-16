Best DNA Test 2024: Explore Your Heritage And Health With These Home Kits From Ancestry, 23andMe, And More

Family: Whether you’re trying to grow your family tree or looking for long-lost relatives, the majority of DNA-testing sites offer this to some degree.

Wellbeing/traits: A look at how your body metabolizes food and vitamins, and how it will respond to specific forms of exercise. Though some of these results are simply for fun and aren’t particularly useful, such as how likely you are to get freckles or dislike a specific type of food.

Health risks: Some DNA tests can tell you whether you have a genetic predisposition towards specific diseases, including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Of course, it’s important to be aware that a predisposition is not a guarantee that it will occur.

Why do you want a DNA test?

If you want to explore your heritage without any health screening or family tree-building, you can get away with simply buying a basic DNA test kit such as the one from MyHeritage.

If you want to examine your health in detail, you’ll have to spend a bit more on a test kit that includes wellbeing/trait assessment or health risk assessment as described above. 23andMe is currently the best option here.

If you want to build a substantial family tree, you’ll often find that full access to a service’s database is locked behind a monthly/yearly subscription.

Should you worry about privacy?

In short, no. Every DNA-testing service on our list allows you to delete your data from its database after you’ve taken the test and read your results.

What does the DNA test involve?

You don’t have to do much at all: visit the website, enter your credit card details, and fill out a questionnaire. The kit will show up a few days later and you simply spit into a tube or take a cheek swab, package it up, and send it off to the lab. Six to eight weeks later, you’ll get an email telling you that the sample has been analyzed and your results are ready to browse online.

What do autosomal, mtDNA, and Y-DNA mean?

Companies offering DNA tests tend to throw around a lot of scientific terms, such as “autosomal”, which can be confusing. In short, they refer to the type of tests and the information you can glean from them. We’ve covered the main ones below but, before we start, here’s some basic biology: humans have 46 chromosomes, with 23 from the mother and 23 from the father. They’re arranged along two strands, which are twisted to form a double helix, and the final chromosome on each strand is either an X or Y. This determines whether you’re male (XY) or female (XX).

Here’s how the different tests interpret that information.

Autosomal – This focuses on the first 22 pairs of chromosomes, before the gender-based 23rd. This is important as it means both men and women can take an autosomal DNA test. It’s only really accurate for the last four or five generations, so it’s the best option for identifying living relatives. It also offers some clues about your ethnicity, which can be firmed up with additional tests.

mtDNA – Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) testing analyzes the genetic material found inside the mitochondria within your cells. Mitochondria have their own separate DNA strands which are passed down from the mother. The big advantage here is that mtDNA changes are remarkably slow, which means mtDNA testing is accurate and reaches a long way back in time, but you can only roll back through female relatives. It’s of limited use on its own, but some companies bundle it with autosomal tests for greater accuracy.

Y-DNA – Y-DNA testing looks at the Y on the 23rd chromosome; however, since genetic females lack a Y chromosome, this test is only available for men. In contrast to mtDNA testing, Y-DNA testing concerns itself exclusively with male relatives. So, the subject’s father, his father’s father, his father’s grandfather, and so on.

Do I need to take more than one test?

Not necessarily. Plenty of DNA-testing sites let you export your results. Of course, unless you’re a professional genealogist, you probably won’t be able to decode these yourself. Handily, several services will let you upload them for the benefit of their opinion. This is handy if you’re searching for long-lost relatives, as you can check for matches between different services.

What are contactable matches?

Most of the testing companies include an option to contact people who have already taken the test and have a DNA or family tree link to you. The messaging process is secure, but it’s not obligatory if you’d rather not get involved.

