Best Oral-B Electric Toothbrush 2024: Find the Top Rotary Brush, According to Our Tests

If you don’t want to spend hours decoding marketing to find out which is the best Oral-B electric toothbrush for you, we’ve got you covered. We’ve tested their sprawling range of rotary toothbrushes to find out what each brush is capable of, ensuring our list of recommendations is as accurate as possible.

Oral-B has several different ranges serving different customers and price points, from basic entry-level rotary brushes to all-singing, all-dancing smart iO series models. The prices of these brushes vary massively and, to make things more difficult, they can fluctuate wildly, so you’ll sometimes find new mid-range brushes selling for less than budget brushes if you catch them in a sale.

All that means that we generally advise against buying the first Oral-B brush you see. Instead, we recommend you consult our reviews of the best Oral-B electric toothbrushes we’ve tested, followed by our handy buying guide below.

Best Oral-B electric toothbrush: At a glance

How we test Oral-B electric toothbrushes

We test electric toothbrushes by using them twice a day over at least one week, making sure we get a feel for how they handle and perform when cleaning. During the test period, we’ll try any specific brush modes and attachments, and install any apps required to get the most out of any built-in smart features. For at least one of those brushes, we’ll use plaque-disclosing tablets to check that all areas of the teeth are getting a proper clean.

To assess battery life, we leave the toothbrush running while standing up and time how long it takes for the battery to run down. We then divide this figure by the four minutes per day brushing recommended by dentists to get an accurate idea of how many days and weeks a single charge should last.

The best Oral-B electric toothbrushes to buy in 2024

1. Oral-B Pro1000: Best budget Oral-B toothbrush

Price when reviewed: $60 | Check price at Amazon

Great for… excellent clean, useful features

Not so great for… now low pressure indicator

We think Oral-B’s affordable Pro 1000 feels like a real step up from the Vitality Plus and our previous entry-level favorite, the Pro 2500N. The sleek new design drops the rubber grip of the older model, but we still found it easy to handle, easier to rinse clean and the rear pressure sensor – now a 360-degree ring – can be seen easily while you’re brushing. Throw in the normal two-minute timer, and this brush covers all the fundamentals.

What’s more, it delivers an excellent clean, with three modes – sensitive, daily clean and whitening – that take you all the way from a softer brush that’s easy on the gums to a more intense polish that should help get rid of staining. Battery life, meanwhile, is exceptional; you’ll easily get through two weeks of brushing and probably three without a recharge. In our eyes, it’s the king of sensibly priced brushes and one of the easiest recommendations in the Oral-B range.

Key specs – Cleaning modes: 3; Battery type: Li-ion; Accessories included: One brush head, charger; Battery life (tested): 87 mins; Warranty: Two years; Cost of replacement heads: $29 for 8