Acer Nitro V15 review: A very cheap but rather good gaming laptop

Acer Nitro V15 review: Performance and battery life

Solid AAA gaming performance

Fans are loud in Performance mode

Good battery life

In its original guise, the mobile version of the RTX 3050 GPU was hampered by having only 4GB of VRAM, but since February of this year it’s been available with 6GB. So, despite the relatively low 65W TGP and the age of the basic design (it was launched in early 2021), the RTX 3050 makes a very good case for itself inside the V15, even when faced with the latest games.

If the GPU is a little long in the tooth, the 6-core 4.55GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS is more up to date, having been released in March 2023. A handy blend of performance and efficiency, it comes paired with AMD’s Radeon 660M integrated GPU, which gives the system a decent level of graphics performance if the services of the Nvidia GPU are not required.

In our 4K multimedia benchmark, the Acer Nitro V15 scored 267, which is a healthy result and well clear of the 200 level at which talk of system performance becomes more or less moot. At that level, a laptop will do pretty much anything you ask of it and do it quite quickly.

In the Cinebench R23 multicore CPU test the V15 scored 10,204, putting it on a par with laptops with an 8-core Intel Core i5-12450H or Apple M3 CPU inside, proving that core count isn’t everything.

The Nvidia GPU did a sterling service running Cyberpunk 2077 at 40fps and Returnal at 54fps, both at the highest detail levels with no upscaling and no ray-tracing. The less demanding Wolfenstein Youngblood ran at 73fps with ray-tracing and the highest detail levels enabled.

Rounding out the graphics tests, the Nitro V15 returned an average 59fps from Metro Exodus with the help of DLSS, a demanding game at even low levels because ray-tracing is always on. The SPECviewperf 3dsmax 3D modelling test ran at a similar 52fps.

By opting for an RTX 30-series GPU you’ll be forgoing the latest DLSS3/3.5 upscaling and frame generation but, given the big price difference between the RTX 3050 and RTX 4050 models of the Nitro V15, I reckon the entry-level models more than deserve their spurs.

Before I stop talking about graphics performance, it’s worth noting that the V15 doesn’t have a MUX switch. If you want to get the best performance out of it, you need to put the laptop into Performance mode using the Nitro Sense software. This quickly runs the fans up to full speed, where they make a fair old racket – 54.5dBA according to my sound meter, measured from 1m.

At least the cooling system works. After prolonged stress testing, the internal temperature never topped 67℃, while the external casing didn’t get above what I’d describe as warm. And even after six hours of running flat out, the GPU continued to run at 100% while the CPU levelled out at 77%, which bodes well for prolonged gaming sessions.

Thanks to a paltry 58Wh capacity I was expecting a poor showing when it came to battery life, but the V15 almost managed to hit the ten-hour mark in our video rundown test, which is a superb showing for a budget gamer and proof of just how efficient AMD’s Zen 3+ architecture is.