Acer Nitro 14 review: Honey, I shrunk the Nitro!

Acer Nitro 14 review: What you need to know

With its new Nitro 14, Acer has stuck with the tried-and-tested Nitro philosophy: put some serious gaming silicon inside a laptop that looks the part, don’t go too upmarket with the display or sound system and keep the price down.

Acer can get away with this because the Nitro 14 will soon get a more powerful stablemate, the Predator Helios Neo 14, with a 3K 165hz screen and RTX 4070 graphics. The Neo 14 can hoover up sales from serious power users, while the Nitro 14 keeps those who just want a compact, capable and affordable gaming laptop happy.

To that end, Acer has fitted the Nitro 14 with potent GPUs; both the RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 models have a TGP of 110W which guarantees good gaming performance.