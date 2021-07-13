Best 2-in-1 laptop 2024: The finest detachable and convertible hybrid notebooks

What are the disadvantages of 2-in-1 laptops?

2-in-1 laptops typically can’t match the processing power of standard laptops due to compromises made to ensure they remain slim and portable and don’t overheat. They also tend to have integrated graphics rather than discrete graphics chips.

These factors mean a 2-in-1 laptop isn’t the best choice if you’re planning on running lots of demanding applications, such as video-editing software, or harbour hopes of playing the latest AAA gaming titles on your portable device.

What features do I need to look for when buying a 2-in-1 laptop?

There are a few key things to consider when making your 2-in-1 laptop purchase, both in terms of the device’s internal components and external appearance.

Processor: Some 2-in-1 laptops are so slim that they require fanless, low-powered mobile processors, which means they aren’t as speedy as their regular laptop counterparts. That said, you’ll still find plenty of 2-in-1 laptops housing shiny new processors. Intel processors are the most widely used CPUs in the industry and you’ll find newer 2-in-1 laptops housing Intel’s latest 13th Gen chips silicon. AMD is Intel’s main rival in the CPU space and 2-in-1 machines incorporating its Ryzen processors typically cost less than their Intel counterparts.

RAM: As with any laptop, the amount of RAM (random access memory) a 2-in-1 laptop has will affect its performance. More RAM is always better but will raise the price of your device. We’d say 8GB is the sweet spot in terms of cost and performance for budget models around £500 or lower but you should be looking for 16GB for higher-priced devices.

Storage: When it comes to storage, it’s important to note both the type and amount on offer. A 2-in-1 laptop with SSD (solid state drive) storage is preferable to one with eMMC storage, as these are generally slower than SSDs.

With people relying more and more on cloud storage, the need for lots of storage space built into your 2-in-1 laptop isn’t quite as important as it used to be. However, if you plan on downloading lots of large applications and saving large files to your device you’ll want at least 256GB of SSD storage to avoid having to regularly delete stuff.

Display: Display quality is crucial. After all, you’ll be gawking at the screen the entire time you’re using it. A Full HD display with a decent contrast ratio and solid brightness is a must. Manufacturers often quote this in “nits” and you should be looking for 200 nits as a bare minimum. Some 2-in-1 laptops now incorporate 4K UHD displays, which provide the sharpest picture but these tend to raise the price of a device significantly. An OLED display is worth looking for if you want to look at HDR content.

Size and weight: 2-in-1 laptops are generally designed to be carried around all day, so it’s best to get something light but sturdy. The size of the display obviously goes a long way to deciding how portable your 2-in-1 laptop is – if you want a big screen, be prepared to carry around a heavier device.

Keyboard and touchpad: A good keyboard and touchpad will separate a middling device from an excellent one. It’s also important to check whether the price includes a keyboard or stylus. Microsoft’s Surface devices, for instance, are typically sold without the Type Cover or pen accessories and the extra cost can run to hundreds of pounds.