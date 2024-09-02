Microsoft Surface Pro 11 review: The best Windows 2-in-1 around

The higher tier Microsoft Surface Pro 11 models come with an OLED display and the 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Prices for these models start at a pricey £1,549 for the tablet on its own. As with the basic model, you can add the basic keyboard to this for another £140, or the keyboard with a Surface Pen slot for £180, or the pen with keyboard for £280, for a total of up to £1,829.

I was sent the top-tier model for this review, which comes with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD (only available in ‘platinum’), and this tops out at £2,149 or a whopping £2,429 with keyboard and stylus.

As for alternatives, well those are numerous and a good deal cheaper, although we haven’t yet seen another detachable 2-in-1 with the new Snapdragon chips inside. On the laptop side you can pick up a 13in MacBook Air M3 for £949 from Amazon right now, although that comes with only 8GB of RAM and doesn’t have touchscreen or stylus capability.

If you can do without the detachable keyboard – and I recommend you do – the latest Snapdragon-powered 13.8in Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is lovely and starts at a cheaper £1,049 with identical internal specifications to the basic Surface Pro 11. You don’t get the option of an OLED display with higher-tier specifications but you do get much better repairability.

However, if it’s a tablet you want with equivalent features and technology, you’re probably looking at a 13in M4 iPad Pro. This has a detachable keyboard, OLED display, ARM-based chip and brilliant battery life, but is much more expensive, starting at £1,300 (£1,777 for the tablet, keyboard and stylus package). iPadOS still has its drawbacks, too, including an infuriating file management system, so if it’s a regular laptop with premium, iPad-style trappings you want, the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is a great option.