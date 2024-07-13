We’re huge fans of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, which is now at its lowest-ever price

The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) was the recipient of five stars out of five in our review and it’s hit an all-time low of £80 for Prime Day

The annual Amazon Prime Day bonanza is well under way and has brought with it a smorgasbord of deals on award-winning products. Take this early offer, for example: the budget-friendly Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) tablet, which we lavished with five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, is now just £80. That’s down from its average price of £141 on the website and makes it the cheapest it’s ever been.

Note that you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to access the discount, but you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial by following this link.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) offers a 10.1in Full HD display, improved performance with a new MediaTek MT8183 processor, and a lighter, slimmer design compared to its predecessors. With 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD, it’s ideal for casual use, including streaming, browsing, and light gaming. The battery life of up to 12 hours means you can use it for a decent amount of time without reaching for the charging cable.

One standout feature is its enhanced Alexa functionality, allowing for hands-free control and seamless integration with smart home devices. The Fire HD 10 also supports the Amazon Stylus Pen, making it versatile for both entertainment and productivity tasks such as note-taking and sketching.

In our original review, our tablet expert Ben Johnston said that the Fire HD 10 stands out in the budget tablet market with its robust performance, high-quality display, and comprehensive feature set. It’s particularly well-suited for families, given its durable design and extensive parental controls.

Another significant upgrade in the 2023 model is the inclusion of USB-C for faster charging and data transfer. The tablet’s interface is user-friendly, running on Amazon’s Fire OS, which is based on Android, providing access to a wide range of apps through the Amazon Appstore.

As with all of the Amazon Prime Day deals, this offer won’t be around for long, so don’t miss the chance to get the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) at its lowest-ever price.