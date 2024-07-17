The iPad (2022) is cheaper than ever in this Amazon Prime Day deal

The iPad (2022) is one of the best iPads yet – and it’s now cheaper than ever. This Prime Day price cut brings it to only £304, down from an average price of £451. Hurry, though, as this deal will not be sticking around for long, ending tonight at midnight.

Did the iPad (2022) get a good review?

In our full iPad (2022) review, we gave Apple’s mid-range tablet four stars out of five.

What’s so good about the iPad (2022)?

In our review, our tablet expert Jonathan Bray praised the quality of the screens and cameras, which are perfect for everyday productivity tasks.

Our expert particularly liked the position of the webcam, which allows you to participate in video calls while in laptop mode.

This iPad also has an updated design than earlier models, with the option to buy the tablet in blue, pink, silver and yellow.

Are there any disadvantages to this iPad (2022) deal?

We were disappointed at the lack of Face ID, with this iPad still relying on your fingerprint through Touch ID. At times, the iPad found our fingerprint difficult to sense, and we had to use multiple fingerprints of the same finger to get full use of it.

The speed of this tenth-generation iPad is only slightly faster than its ninth-generation predecessor.

We were also put off by the price of the tablet and its accessories – but deals like this Prime Day one make up for that somewhat.

How has the iPad (2022)’s price changed over time on Amazon?

At £304, this is the cheapest the iPad (2022) has ever been, down from an average price of £451.

When we first reviewed the iPad (2022), it was £499.

