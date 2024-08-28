Acer AES015 Series 5 eScooter review: Simple but speedy

It must be said, while I found the AES105 fine for whipping around my local park, you couldn’t mistake this for a high-powered ride. When you first push the accelerator down the scooter lurches urgently forward, but after the initial kick I found it took several seconds to accelerate to 10km/h and beyond. If you’re riding on a public road (and you shouldn’t be), pulling away from the lights is a slightly embarrassing experience. The motor struggled with inclines too: at around 95kg I’m well within the official weight limit, yet as soon as I hit a moderate uphill section of roadway the speedo plummeted from 20km/h to just 8km/h.

I didn’t love the ergonomics of the AES015, either. Although the fixed handlebars were at a good height for me (I’m a pretty average 172cm tall), the hard plastic grips didn’t exactly feel comfortable in my hands. The indicator switch on the left-hand grip was positioned too far away to reach comfortably without stretching, while my right thumb quickly grew tired from having to keep the spring-loaded accelerator continually held down. There is a cruise control option, but I didn’t find this usable: rather than holding a steady speed, it automatically accelerates to the maximum permitted speed when engaged, and then disengages entirely every time you tap the brake. As is usual with this type of vehicle, the 16.5cm deck width also necessitates a slightly unnatural one-foot-in-front-of-the-other stance.