Best commuter scooter: Get fit and save money with the top scooters for adults

The best commuter scooters you can buy

1. SwiftyONE MK3: Best scooter for longer journeys

Price when reviewed: £399 | Check price at Scooter Street

At RRP, the SwiftyONE was considerably more expensive than the other scooters in this list but, after stepping on it for the first time, it quickly became clear that it’s streets ahead of those models in terms of both comfort and stability. Now it’s a few years old, the price has been slashed considerably. Much of the improved ride quality can be attributed to the fact it has large 16in pneumatic wheels, which roll faster and are much better at soaking up all the lumps and bumps in the road.

Its wide handlebar is a factor, too, with the pitched fork angle giving it handling more akin to a bike than a scooter. Braking is also much more efficient thanks to the SwiftyONE’s front rim brakes, and as such I rarely found myself needing to use its second, stomp brake. As you’d expect, the main trade-off for having larger wheels is that the scooter is larger and heavier than its small-wheeled rivals. If you’re regularly scooting more than a couple of miles at a time, it’s well worth the sacrifice.

Folding the scooter, like with a Brompton bicycle, quickly becomes second nature, and although it doesn’t have the smallest footprint, it can be easily wheeled around in its folded state and stashed out the way on trains or in your car boot. Because most of the wearable parts are standard bicycle parts, the scooter can be easily serviced at reasonable cost. So, are there any caveats? Aside from its steep price tag, the SwiftyONE might not be well suited to very tall riders because there’s a 100cm limit to the handlebar height. Otherwise, it comes very highly recommended.

Key specs – Weight: 8.3kg; Max passenger weight: 150kg; Guarantee: 2yrs (frame and fork)

