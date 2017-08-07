Best electric bike: E-bikes for commuting, folding, MTB and road cycling
Cycle further, faster and more easily with our pick of the best electric folding, hybrid, road and mountain bikes on the market
While the best electric bikes have been popular for many years in mainland Europe and East Asia, people in the UK have only recently woken up to the charms of a little motor assistance when cycling. Commuters, in particular, can benefit from an e-bike, as they offer a fast, reliable and sweat-free route to work, avoiding both the crush and delays of public transport and the physical demands of regular cycling.
That’s not to say you get off scot-free with regards to exercise. You still have to pedal to get the motor running on an e-bike – you can’t just press a button and put your feet up – and the assistance cuts out by law at 15.5mph. If you want to go faster than that, then you’re on your own. Still, the motor makes a big difference: the effort required to power an e-bike is roughly comparable to walking, which makes it the ideal way to travel further and faster without melting in a pool of sweat.
Here you will find our pick of the best e-bikes that are currently on the market. Whether you’re looking for a commuter-friendly steed, a bargain-priced beginner’s option or something ready for longer off-road and on-road weekend rides, you’re guaranteed to find something that fits the bill. At the end of the roundup, you will also find a buying guide to help you choose the best e-bike for you.
Best electric bike: At a glance
- Best single-speed e-bike: Tenways CGO600 | £1,499
- Best folding e-bike for portability: Brompton Electric | From £2,995
- Best e-bike for the budget-conscious commuter: Decathlon Riverside 500 E | £1,300
- Best e-cargo bike: Tern GSD | £5,100
- Best folding e-bike for comfort: GoCycle G4 | £3,399
- Best e-bike for longer commutes: Carrera Crossfuse | £1,999
How we test electric bikes
It’s no exaggeration to say that a really good e-bike can be life-changing – allowing you to get out and about more than you ever would have otherwise, as well as to visit places, both on and off-road, you wouldn’t previously have attempted. And with today’s increasingly capable electric cargo bikes, you might even choose to start replacing some of those time-consuming and expensive local car journeys with a smile-inducing e-bike trip. But with premium e-bike models costing as much or more than some second hand cars, you will want to make sure every pound counts and buy wisely; so Expert Reviews takes its job of producing well-researched and thorough reviews seriously.
We do our homework before we even get on an e-bike to make sure we have a good knowledge of the market; a market that technology is constantly pushing forward, whether in the form of more effective motors or more digitisation, miniaturisation and wireless connectivity. And we keep on top of prices so we can judge the all important value for money factor, too.
It doesn’t matter whether the test e-bike is a premium off-road machine with ABS braking, a load carrier with a rating of 150kg plus, or a sleek and super-connected urban machine, we run the same standard tests on it. These include motor response, hill climbing, battery range and overall ride characteristics – so that you can confidently buy an e-bike that will suit you and your purposes.
The best electric bikes you can buy
1. Tenways CGO600: Best single-speed e-bike
Price when reviewed: £1,199
Simply want to get from A to B without any fuss? The Tenways CGO600 is a great low-maintenance option. The single-speed, belt-drive design means that there’s no gears and no need to worry about your chain going rusty in the rain.
The modest 250Wh battery keeps things lightweight while providing a claimed 70km range, and the specification includes hydraulic brakes, LED lights and alloy wheel rims.
Another rarity at this price is the inclusion of a torque sensor to activate the motor. While cheaper models simply activate the motor once you turn the pedals, the Tenways’ torque sensor monitors how hard you’re pushing the pedals and balances the power assistance to match, providing an altogether smoother delivery of energy.
The CGO600 isn’t a good choice if you regularly tackle hills steeper than 10%, but if you want a more sophisticated and sporty alternative to the single-speed Pure Flux One, or like the idea of an affordable, torque-sensing e-bike which is perfect for flatter terrain, the Tenways CGO600 is a great buy.
Read our full Tenways CGO600 review
Key specs – Weight: 15kg; Motor: Mivice M070 250W Rear Hub; Range: Up to 43 miles; Number of gears: 1
2. GoCycle G4: Best folding e-bike for comfort
Price when reviewed: £3,499
It may be expensive but if you want the most comfortable ride, and you must have a folding e-bike, the GoCycle G4 is the only way to go. Unlike most small-wheeled bikes, the G4 comes with large volume tyres, which make for a smooth and secure ride, no matter the terrain. Plus, once folded up, it’s small enough to fit under most desks, and at 17.6kg, light enough to be carried short distances.
Coupled with its carbon fibre frame and single-sided forks that allow you to repair punctures without having to remove the wheel, and a host of features accessible via the GoCycle smartphone app. When it was released, it was one of the most advanced e-bikes around.
You can even strap your phone onto the handlebars and use it as a digital dashboard. You can view your current speed and battery level and switch quickly between the bike’s various ride modes.
With mudguards and integral lights included in the 2022 model as standard, the GoCycle G4 is better than ever and, despite that price, a brilliant bike for the space-starved commuter.
Read our full GoCycle G4 review
Key specs – Weight: 17.6kg; Motor: G4drive 250W; Range: Up to 40 miles; Number of gears: 3
3. Tern GSD S10: Best electric bike for heavy loads
Price when reviewed: From £4,700
It’s pricey and very heavy at 44.2kg, but the Tern GSD is a genuine alternative to a car for short journeys. Its long rear frame is large and strong enough to carry heavy loads or even two small passengers (up to a maximum of 200kg), while there’s a huge range of accessories to add on.
As you would expect, it packs a serious performance punch thanks to Bosch’s most powerful motor, the Cargo Line. That means it has no problem reaching the maximum legal assisted speed of 16mph, even up steep hills. You’re not sacrificing handling or braking ability, either – both were very responsive in our in-depth tests.
There’s enough room on the Tern GSD for two Bosch PowerPack batteries (the S10 LR comes with a 400Wh battery, the S10 LX with a 500Wh battery and you can buy extras, thus extending the range hugely) but one should be enough for short trips to the shops or for taking the kids to school. A bright headlight, chainguard and mudguard mean it’s well-suited to all weather conditions, too.
In short, there’s nothing quite like the Tern GSD. Yes, it’s expensive – the basic bike is £4,700 and the top-end model surpasses £9,000 – but you’re getting a cargo ship of an e-bike that will cope with whatever you throw at it.
Read our full Tern GSD S10 review
Key specs – Weight: 44.2kg; Motor: Bosch Cargo Line; Range: Up to 70 miles (with 900Wh battery); Number of gears: 10
4. Brompton Electric: Best folding e-bike for portability
Price when reviewed: From £2,995
Keen to avoid ruining the stylish design of its popular folding bike, Brompton opted to tuck the battery for its e-bike into a handy rucksack that sits on the front of the bike just below the handlebars. This makes it easy to take off and carry the battery separately, which is useful in reducing the weight of the bike itself when carrying it through stations or up stairs.
The range of the Brompton is 20 to 45 miles, which is very solid for a folding e-bike, but generally, you will need to stay in the higher levels of assist due to the small wheels, especially if you’re cycling a hilly route. In the high-assist mode, you should expect to get around 20 to 25 miles, still comfortably enough to tackle most commutes, before charging the bike at night. And even if you run out of battery it’s not a disaster, because the Brompton Electric rides smoothly even without assistance – you will just have to work a bit harder on the hills.
For clarity, it’s worth noting what the bike model names (M2L, H6L etc.) refer to: the M2L, for instance, is a two-speed bike with an “M type handlebar”. This is Brompton’s classic handlebar shape, which aims to provide an “all-round, neutral position”. By contrast, a “H type handlebar’ is the classic handlebar at an elevated height, suitable for taller riders. Finally, the “L” refers to the bike being equipped with mudguards, for year-round cycling.
Read our full Brompton Electric review
Key specs – Weight: 16.6kg (two-speed), 17.3kg (six-speed); Motor: Brompton (front); Range: 25-50 miles; Number of gears: 2 or 6
5. Decathlon Riverside 500 E: Best electric bike for a budget-conscious commuter
Price when reviewed: £1,300
If you’ve been tempted by the idea of buying an e-bike but have been so far put off by the cost, it’s worth taking a look at Decathlon’s offerings, such as the Riverside 500 E, which come in at lower than average prices.
At just £1,299 the Riverside is a simple machine built around a regular double diamond frame made from plain aluminium tubes. However, it’s nice to see the inclusion of suspension at the front to take the sting out of the worst pothole-riddled city streets. Other useful touches include mounting points for a rear rack and mudguards all of which – if you decide to fit them – can increase the versatility of the Riverside 500 E.
The entry-level pricing by Decathlon is no doubt helped by the use of an unbranded 250W, brushless motor, hidden away in the rear wheel’s hub. However, it’s good enough to provide up 55 miles of assistance providing you make use of the eight-speed derailleur gears, to subsequently ensure you make the most of make the most of assistance from the motor.
Key specs – Weight: 22.8kg; Motor: Brushless 250W motor in the rear wheel hub; Range: 55 miles; Number of gears: 0
6. MiRider One: Best-value folding bike
Price when reviewed: £1,595
Made in the UK, the MiRider One might not be as light as the Brompton Electric above, but it folds down neatly, rides beautifully and represents excellent value for money.
The MiRider One is made from magnesium alloy, which means no welding on the frame, and its rear suspension takes the shock out of nasty bumps. Despite the lack of gears, it’s capable of getting up hills when you cycle up through the five assistance levels and it’s very easy to adjust the seatpost or handlebar to suit your size.
The motor on the rear wheel is a 250W brushless affair that results in a top speed of 15.5mph, which the battery recharges in a rapid two to three hours. That’s one of the fastest charging speeds we’ve seen from an electric bike and it underlines the MiRider One’s commuting credentials.
If you’re after a reasonably priced folding bike for either end of your train journey or to use around town, the MiRider One is a great option.
Read our full MiRider One review
Key specs – Weight: 17.3kg; Motor: Brushless 250W motor in the rear wheel hub; Range: 45 miles; Number of gears: 0
7. Eskuta SX-250: Best moped-style electric bike
Price when reviewed: £1,995
Equipped with motorbike-grade wheels, a chunky chassis, and a bench seat design, the Eskuta SX-250 offers users the look, heft, and some of the benefits of a moped – without the extra cost and paperwork – while its size and design makes for a more comfortable, stable, and safe ride compared to more traditional e-bikes. The bike operates off a gearless rear hub motor and a removable 960Wh battery – a powerful system that manages to get the weighty 54kg bike up to its top speed of 16mph.
Furthering its unique design, this single-gear, chain-driven bike also boasts a large LCD display, indicator and light controls on its handle grips, an ignition slot activated by key, and an auto-style front headlight.
Besides its bulk, which may be a matter of personal preference, a notable negative of the SX-250 is its relative lack of storage – besides a small pod, and some specialised slots for smartphones and other devices, space is a bit slim on the SX-250. However, if you like the look of the bike but are concerned about its minimal carrying capabilities, its sibling model, the Eskuta SX-250d, comes with a roomier cargo box, as well as an extra set of indicators and a rear light.
Read our full Eskuta SX-250 review
Key specs – Weight: 54kg; Motor: 250W brushless motor (rear); Range: 40-50 miles; Number of gears: One
8. Carrera Crossfuse: Best e-bike for longer commutes
Price when reviewed: £1,999
With its mammoth 80-mile range, wide handlebars, front suspension, disc brakes and 700c wheels, the Crossfuse is the perfect e-bike for cruising to and from the office. One charge a week will be more than enough for most people, with the Crossfuse reaching the 70-mile mark comfortably even if you opt for more assistance than the lowest Eco mode.
The Crossfuse has a torque motor that ensures a smooth ride; most of the time you won’t notice the assistance you’re getting from it. One black mark against it is the lack of integrated lights or a kickstand, but it’s a lot of e-bike for the price with a feature set that you would generally have to pay over £2,000 for, so we will let it off the lights.
Key specs – Weight: 23.9kg; Motor: Bosch Active Line PLUS (mid); Range: Up to 80 miles; Number of gears: 9
9. Raleigh Motus: A well-equipped commuter option from a familiar brand
Price when reviewed: £2,200
The Motus range was first launched by Raleigh in 2019 and is said to have become the brand’s best-selling electric bike. Now, for 2022, the range has been revised and freshened up.
Key among the changes to the latest Motus models is the inclusion of a Bosch Active Line motor. Bosch has been a long-time pioneer of e-bike technology and is known for the reliability of its products. In this case, in combination with the matching 500Wh battery, that motor has an impressive potential range of around 80 miles.
However, the Motus is much more than a reliable motor. To cater for as many types of riders as possible Raleigh offers three frame designs; a conventional men’s frame, and a choice of two low frame step-thru configurations.
Regardless of the frame style you choose you will get a great package of accessories: lights, mudguards, integral lock, rear rack plus a chain guard and kickstand. These are all extras that make the Motus a sensible everyday alternative to a car for short journeys.
Key specs – Weight: 23kg; Motor: Bosch Active Line; Range: 80 miles; Number of gears: 7
10. Ribble Hybrid AL e: Best-looking electric hybrid
Price when reviewed: From £2,699
Despite having its 250Wh eBikeMotion battery hidden in the downtube, the Ribble Hybrid AL e delivers a surprising amount of pedal assistance and a range of up to 62 miles. Plus it’s a real looker. Indeed, if you’re not sold on the rather chunky-looking models in this list, the AL e’s relatively lightweight 13kg design could be just what you’re after.
With prices starting from £2,699, it isn’t cheap. The non-electric version starts from £899. If you want to get to and from work in style and without breaking a sweat, though, it might just be worth the premium. An additional £100 also gets you a pannier rack, lights, mudguards and a bell, making it the complete commuter’s bike.
Key specs – Weight: 13.1kg (medium); Motor: eBikeMotion system; Range: Up to 62 miles; Number of gears: 11
11. Giant Road E+1 Pro 2021: Best electric road bike
Price when reviewed: £4,399
No matter how powerful the motor or how sleek the design, all electric bikes can only provide assistance up to a speed of 15.5mph. This makes perfect sense from a safety point of view, but oh boy would it be fun to push past that point on the racy Giant Road E+1 and see how quick you can go.
As it is, you will find the 15.5mph limit is actually more a minimum of how fast you will go on this beauty, and the power is delivered so smoothly it feels just like riding a regular bike. The range tops out at around 90 miles in the lowest level of assistance, which is ideal for long Sunday rides with friends or longer touring trips, especially in hilly areas where you will delight in cranking up the motor for steep climbs.
Key specs – Weight: 20kg; Motor: Giant SyncDrive Pro (mid); Range: Up to 90 miles; Number of gears: 11
12. Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp 2022: Best electric MTB
Price when reviewed: £3,999
There are two main features you want from an electric MTB – it needs have a powerful enough motor to drive you up the climbs, but it also has to be nimble enough that you can thread your way along the trickiest trails when flying downhill.
For a mountain bike, Specialized’s Turbo Levo SL Comp is lightweight and sleek (though an exact weight is not given). Despite that, the 240W SL 1.1 motor provides plenty of driving power, and the wheels are robust and durable enough for confident off-road rides. Specialized’s Mission Control app is also a brilliantly handy tool, allowing you to adjust the exact amount of assistance delivered by the motor, and doing so in line with battery life to ensure you’ve got enough juice for the entire distance of your trip.
Key specs – Weight: Not given; Motor: Specialized Custom SL 1.1; Range: Unspecified; Number of gears: 11
Check price at Leisure Lakes Bikes
13. Volt Metro: Best mid-price folding electric bike
Price when reviewed: From £1,699
The Volt Metro is a folding e-bike that rides more like a full-sized e-bike than a compact space saver. It rides well on its 20in wheels and fat tyres, the gears shift smoothly and it feels robustly put together.
It isn’t particularly stylish but its 250W rear hub motor pushes you along with great gusto and if you’re the type who doesn’t want to put too much effort into your ride it will do 95% of the work for you up to the maximum speed of 15.5mph. All you need to do is gently turn the pedals. Range is good, too, at up to 40 miles or 60 miles if you opt for the pricier model fitted with a 630Wh battery.
Unlike the Brompton Electric and the Decathlon B’Twin Tilt 500, the Volt Metro’s beefy aluminium frame makes it pretty hefty, and at nearly 23kg (including the battery) you certainly won’t want to be lugging it on and off commuter trains too often.
But if you don’t have much storage space at home, and the prospect of getting to work under your own steam without having to put in much effort appeals, this is a well-priced choice.
Read our full Volt Metro review
Key specs – Weight: 22.7kg (inc battery); Motor: 250W brushless motor (Rear); Range: Up to 40 or 60 miles; Number of gears: 8
14. Eovolt Evening 24: Best folding bike for stability
Price when reviewed: £2,200
The key factor for a folding bike is for it to be as small as possible once it’s folded and the easiest way to achieve a really compact design is to use wheels that are as compact as possible.
The problem with this is that little wheels can make the bike’s handling a touch lively. The other disadvantage of smaller wheels is that they are a harsher ride as they tend to drop into potholes rather than roll over them. It’s good news, then, that Eovolt has adopted 24in wheels for its Evening 24. This keeps the overall size to a minimum when the bike is folded but delivers the ride feel of a regular, bigger-wheeled bike.
It’s not only the wheel size Eovolt has given careful consideration to. Take, for instance, the battery. Rather than rely on bolting this to the frame as others might do, here it does double duty as the seat post. When it needs charging, simply slide it out and plug it in at your convenience. Once it’s fully charged, you will be good for another 60 miles of riding.
Key specs – Weight: 21kg; Motor: Brushless 250W rear wheel; Range: 60 miles; Number of gears: 7
15. Specialized Turbo Vado 3.0: Best electric commuter bike for style
Price when reviewed: £3,500
With an RRP of £3,500 (currently on offer at £3,149) there’s no denying that the Turbo Vado 3.0 from Specialized is an expensive option for an electric commuter bike. However, take a moment to consider that this is not simply a regular bike with a battery bolted to the frame and a wheel with a built-in motor rolled into the rear. What Specialized has done here is to create a commuter ebike with a clean sheet design.
Placing the electric motor down at the base of the frame helps keep the centre of gravity of the bike low and this, in turn, helps with stability and easy handling. It’s not only the motor that’s hidden away, either, as the battery is integrated into the frame but is easily removable if you’re worried about security when leaving the bike unattended. Even more security is available through the Specialized Mission Control app, which allows you to lock the motor using your phone.
The app also allows you to control and tune all the motor and battery settings to get the most from any ride, and Specialized rounds the package out with a solid specification that includes hydraulic disc brakes, a luggage rack and mudguards, plus built in front and rear lights.
Key specs – Weight: Not given; Motor: Specialized 1.2 E 250W; Range: 25kg; Number of gears: 9
16. Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0 EQ: Best lightweight electric bike
Price when reviewed: £2,600
For an efficient e-bike with a sleek design that offers a little boost while still allowing you to feel like you’re getting your exercise, look no further than the Specialized Turbo Vader 4.0 EQ.
It’s not as powerful as e-bikes packing heavier mid-drive motors, but the Turbo Vader is designed to be more efficient, meaning you still get a good range from the 320Wh battery. The upside of a smaller battery is faster charging, and we clocked it going from almost empty to 100% in just over two and a half hours. It should be noted that the battery is non-removable, so you can’t top it up in the office for your journey home, but it lasted more than 30 miles in our testing, which should still be enough for most riders.
Your battery capacity and assist level are clearly displayed by the Turbo Connect unit and there’s no shortage of neat extras, including full-length mudguards, powerful front and rear LED lights (hardwired to the bike battery) and a kickstand. The controls are also simple and easy to use.
Lightweight and delightfully smooth to ride, we highly recommend it for any who doesn’t need the most powerful machine on the market.
Key specs – Weight: 17kg; Motor: 240W Specialized SL1.1; Range: 30 miles; Number of gears: 11
How to choose the best electric bike for you
What kind of electric bike should I buy?
If you’re looking for an e-bike to commute on, the two main choices are between folding and hybrid between folding and hybrid electric bikes. Folding bikes save on space at home and are generally lighter than hybrid bikes, but sacrifice some range, so are generally only suitable for shorter commutes if you don’t want to charge them every day. Meanwhile, their smaller wheels can make tougher work of the rougher roads and potholes in London’s cycle network. If you can find the room, the bigger wheels and stiffer frames of hybrid bikes prove more comfortable to ride and usually have a bigger battery and motor, so can also be used for long weekend rides as well as short-hop commuting. They are heavier, though, and can be extremely expensive.
Other electric bike options include mountain bikes and road bikes. The former are growing in popularity as riders can power up the hills before flying back down them with the motor turned off, meaning their day on the trails involves more fun and less graft – and even riders with middling fitness levels can cover much bigger distances off-road. Road e-bikes aren’t so common and are generally very expensive, but are also speedier than most electric options and have a greater range. Incidentally, both road and MTB e-bikes are now a regular sight in the bike rental shops of more mountainous areas such as the French Alps, as they allow even novice riders to accompany experienced riders up the steepest hills and tackle longer rides without getting left behind.
How much do I need to spend?
As you would expect, electric bikes are more expensive than regular bikes, and generally you will be looking at around £1,500 to £3,000 for a quality hybrid bike, although there are a couple of bargains available under £1,000. Folding bikes are a little cheaper, but will still set you back £1,000 to £2,000, and if you fancy an electric MTB or road bike, expect to shell out upwards of £2,000. They’re not cheap, but considering the cost of public transport in the UK’s major cities you might end up making your money back within a couple of years of commuting on an e-bike – and you might just get a little fitter into the bargain, too.
What features should I look out for?
The key features to look out for on an e-bike are what type of motor it uses, how far the battery will get you (normally referred to as a bike’s range) and its weight. The motor can be placed in the centre of a wheel at the hub (this is referred to as a “hub motor”) or in the middle of the bike, which balances the weight better.
Shimano and Bosch are the two main manufacturers of mid-drive motors across a range of e-bike brands, with both offering quality and reliability, while some e-bike manufacturers will use in-house designs. Most bikes will allow you to choose how much assistance the motor provides with a handlebar-mounted control, with more assistance making it easier to pedal, albeit at the expense of battery life.
The range of an e-bike is vital, as they can be a bit of a handful to ride without assistance due to their increased weight. You should be looking for a range of at least 40-50 miles from a hybrid or road bike, and ideally significantly more with lower levels of motor assistance. With MTB bikes it’s tricky to provide a definite range because of the varying terrain they will be ridden on, so it’s worth enquiring on a case-by-case basis. Folding bikes generally have a lower range of between 20 and 50 miles.
One thing that all electric bikes have in common is their weight: all current models are significantly heavier than their human-powered equivalents. Bikes that weigh over 25kg will be a real lump to carry up or down steps, so it’s wise to consider a more lightweight hybrid or folding bike if you don’t have a ground floor flat. Also consider how hard it will be to ride if the battery does run out of juice – a 25kg bike is no fun to ride up a hill when there isn’t a motor to lend a helping hand.
What’s the difference between a speed and a torque sensor?
An e-bike with a basic speed or cadence sensor will detect when you are cycling and provide a fixed level of assistance based on what you have set with the controls. In a sense it works like an on/off switch, with pedalling turning on the assistance. A torque sensor detects how hard you are pedalling and provides a range of assistance based on that, even within the overall level you set. The torque approach amplifies your effort and results in a smoother, more natural-feeling ride, avoiding any jerky movements when the motor suddenly kicks in, which does happen with speed sensors. However, the fixed level of assistance provided by a speed sensor can make things easier when riding up hills, and bikes with speed sensors are usually cheaper.
What extra features should I look out for?
Check how large and clear the display of the e-bike handlebar computer is and what information it shows. It’s especially useful for it to show a range estimate for each level of assistance available. Two extras that really should be on every e-bike are lights powered by the battery – it’s quite annoying to have to charge lights separately when there’s a huge battery on your bike – and a kick-stand, because e-bikes are heavy.