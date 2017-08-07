Best electric bike: E-bikes for commuting, folding, MTB and road cycling

How to choose the best electric bike for you

What kind of electric bike should I buy?

If you’re looking for an e-bike to commute on, the two main choices are between folding and hybrid between folding and hybrid electric bikes. Folding bikes save on space at home and are generally lighter than hybrid bikes, but sacrifice some range, so are generally only suitable for shorter commutes if you don’t want to charge them every day. Meanwhile, their smaller wheels can make tougher work of the rougher roads and potholes in London’s cycle network. If you can find the room, the bigger wheels and stiffer frames of hybrid bikes prove more comfortable to ride and usually have a bigger battery and motor, so can also be used for long weekend rides as well as short-hop commuting. They are heavier, though, and can be extremely expensive.

Other electric bike options include mountain bikes and road bikes. The former are growing in popularity as riders can power up the hills before flying back down them with the motor turned off, meaning their day on the trails involves more fun and less graft – and even riders with middling fitness levels can cover much bigger distances off-road. Road e-bikes aren’t so common and are generally very expensive, but are also speedier than most electric options and have a greater range. Incidentally, both road and MTB e-bikes are now a regular sight in the bike rental shops of more mountainous areas such as the French Alps, as they allow even novice riders to accompany experienced riders up the steepest hills and tackle longer rides without getting left behind.

How much do I need to spend?

As you would expect, electric bikes are more expensive than regular bikes, and generally you will be looking at around £1,500 to £3,000 for a quality hybrid bike, although there are a couple of bargains available under £1,000. Folding bikes are a little cheaper, but will still set you back £1,000 to £2,000, and if you fancy an electric MTB or road bike, expect to shell out upwards of £2,000. They’re not cheap, but considering the cost of public transport in the UK’s major cities you might end up making your money back within a couple of years of commuting on an e-bike – and you might just get a little fitter into the bargain, too.

What features should I look out for?

The key features to look out for on an e-bike are what type of motor it uses, how far the battery will get you (normally referred to as a bike’s range) and its weight. The motor can be placed in the centre of a wheel at the hub (this is referred to as a “hub motor”) or in the middle of the bike, which balances the weight better.