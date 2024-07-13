Our experts love the Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) and now’s it far cheaper for Prime Day

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen), which we gave full marks in our in-depth review, is now just £25 for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here at last and the Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) is an early deal you shouldn’t miss. The smart speaker, which we garlanded with five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, is now available at a reduced price of £25, down from its average of £44 on the website.

Bear in mind that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of this deal, and any others during the massive Prime Day sale, but the retail giant offers a free 30-day trial. Simply follow this link to get started.

The Echo Dot (5th gen) features enhanced audio with a 1.73in speaker, delivering better bass than its predecessor and reduced distortion at higher volumes. It also includes a temperature sensor, allowing it to integrate seamlessly with your smart home routines, and touch-sensitive controls for easy use. According to Alan Martin in our original review, “the Echo Dot (5th generation) delivers a great sound for the size and integrates smoothly into any smart home ecosystem”.

What’s more, the Echo Dot has improved voice recognition, making interactions with Alexa more responsive and accurate. The built-in Eero router functionality can also extend the range of your Wi-Fi network, a feature that further increases its practicality.

Our in-depth review highlighting its status as the best compact smart speaker on the market. Its balance of quality and price sets it apart from competitors, stating it is “an easy recommendation for anyone looking to expand their smart home.”

This Amazon Prime Day deal will expire at midnight on Wednesday 17 July, so act quickly to take advantage of this stellar Echo Dot (5th gen) saving.