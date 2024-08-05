Epson EcoTank ET-2830 review: A consumer ink tank with the pace of a business printer

When you eventually need to buy more ink, it’s as affordable as ever. Individual bottles cost £9.49 purchased direct from Epson, and contain 65ml each. Here, Epson quotes the same page capacity per bottle as with previous printers.

The black bottle can produce 4,500 pages (based on printing 5% coverage of a page), which works out at 0.2p per page. A complete set of cyan, magenta and yellow inks produces 7,500 pages, at a cost of 0.4p per page. You can knock the price down a little further if you keep your colour printing balanced, with a pack of four inks (one of each colour) knocking £3.47 off the price of buying the same four inks individually.

When it comes to speed, it seems that we can listen to Epson’s marketing after all. The PrecisionCore print head really has pushed the boat out in terms of print speeds. Compared to the ET-2876 it knocks four seconds off the time it takes to produce the first page of a run of mono prints, and even outpaces the cartridge-based HP Envy Inspire 7220e.

As the print run continues, every sheet is quicker to appear from the machine, with my mono test prints coming out at 13.4ppm, and colour prints appearing at a rate of 4.5ppm. That’s faster than every other printer we’ve compared it with, as you can see in the chart below.

It took the Epson EcoTank ET-2830 13 mins to produce six high quality photo prints but was beaten here by the Canon Pixma G650, which printed the same job in less than 11 minutes. However, the ET-2830 was still faster in this test than both the ET-2876 and the HP Envy Inspire 7220e.

