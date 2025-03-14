Are home photo printers really worth it?

Any printer can print photos. Even a black-and-white laser can produce hard copies of your holiday snaps, though they might come out looking a bit drab. As HP Tech Takes contributor Linsey Knerl points out: “You can, in theory, use almost any home printer to create black-and-white or colour prints.”

Home photo printers, though, are specifically engineered to give you the best-quality photo output. They’re almost always inkjets, as mixing dye-based inks allows them to create perfect colour blends and tones, something laser printers, with their powder-based toners, struggle to achieve. Indeed, photo printers often use a wider range of colour cartridges than a regular desktop printer, to ensure you get rich, accurate colours.

The biggest manufacturers of photo printers are Canon, Epson and HP; between them they offer dozens of different models, and even the low-cost ones can produce image quality that rivals what you’d get from a dedicated print shop. As professional photographer Dave Stevenson tells us, “there’s not really a bad one out there; if something is marketed as a photo printer, you can expect to get lab-quality results.”

As well as printing photos, you’re perfectly able to feed your photo printer with plain paper and use it to print out regular documents. Epson product manager Alice Ramden de Gómez says: “We find that many people who have bought a photo printer also use it for normal document printing.” Many upmarket models include a pigment black cartridge that works just like the regular black ink in a standard desktop printer, allowing you to produce bold, fade-resistant documents.

If you’re not sure what sort of printer to buy, the excellent image quality and versatility of a photo printer can be very attractive, but there are some points you should consider before making a purchase.

Will a home photo printer save you money?

Photo printers can be very affordable – our best home photo printers start at just £90 – but they still tend to be more expensive than a standard desktop printer. On top of that, the ink cartridges may be not only more numerous, but also more expensive, with a complete set of five or six different cartridges potentially running to around £75 in total. To get the best results you’ll also want to be printing on glossy photographic paper, which is a lot pricier than regular A4.

Once you’re set up, though, the printing costs can be attractively low. The precise cost per page depends very much on the model you choose, but if you invest in an ink-tank model, then ink costs can be less than a penny for a 6x4in print, meaning you could save money compared to sending your photographs to a third-party service.

“It depends on how many prints you’re normally sending off to external print suppliers,” explains Alice Ramsden de Gómez. “You’ve got to work out your own comparison to see what would work best.” If you’re regularly having dozens of images printed at – say – 10p per print, plus a fiver for postage, a home printer could be a smart investment.