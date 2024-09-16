HP OfficeJet Pro 8122e review: A good all-rounder for a light office workload

HP OfficeJet Pro 8122e review: How fast is it and how much does it cost to run?

When it comes to speed, the printer is actually three seconds slower than its predecessor when it comes to the time it takes to print the first page of a document, and both are slower than the more affordable Brother DCP-J1200W as you can see from the chart below.

In turn, that means churning out single-page documents is also relatively slow. When printing text documents, it falls well behind the previous OfficeJet Pro and the cheaper Brother rival, although it pips Canon’s more consumer-focussed Pixma TR7650 cartridge printer to the finish. It’s more competitive when printing business graphics in colour, but its older sibling is faster once again.

Where this printer comes into its own is in duplex (double-sided) printing. Most affordable rivals don’t offer this as an automatic function any more, but HP still sees it as essential, and it’s very welcome here.

This is also one of the few areas where it is faster than the OfficeJet Pro 8022. In my tests, the 8122e churned out double-sided prints at a rate of 3.1ppm. It isn’t the quickest double sided printing we’ve seen, with larger office printers printing at a far faster rate, but it’s good that it isn’t lagging behind its rivals in this department.

As I mentioned previously, there are two types of official HP cartridges you can buy for this printer, the 924 series and the 924e. Both come in four colours, with one cartridge each required for black, cyan, magenta and yellow printing. The 924e series cartridges offer twice the capacity of the standard ones, but are a little less than twice the price, so we’ve based our per page cost calculations on these.

Based on 5% coverage, using the ISO/IEC 24711 standard printing pattern, HP states that the 924e colour inks (£25 each) can print 800 pages, while the black cartridge (£51) can produce 1,000 pages. That breaks down to about 5.1p per mono print and 9.4p per colour print.