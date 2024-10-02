How HP Instant Ink finally brings printing into the 21st century

Maintaining a printer can be expensive and fiddly – and it can seem like an unnecessary expense if you only need to print documents every now and then.

But we’ve all been in a situation where you urgently need a paper copy of something, and at those times it really pays to have a printer that’s ready and raring to go. If you haven’t used yours in a while, the chances are it’s not.

HP Instant Ink sidesteps this problem with a genius solution to ensure your printer is always ready and waiting. Rather than having to keep an eye on your ink levels yourself, your Wi-Fi-connected HP printer will monitor it for you and have new cartridges delivered to your door when you’re running dry.

You’ll never be left without ink, whether you print every day or once in a blue moon. All you have to do is install the new cartridge and send the empty one back to HP for recycling (free of charge, of course). No wonder the service has more than 5,000 five-star reviews.

Never run out of ink again – with easy recycling thrown in

Buying new ink cartridges has always been an annoyance. Inevitably you only find out your printer is low on ink when you need it, prompting a last-minute rush to the shops and a struggle to figure out which cartridge you need from a shelf full of identical-looking products.

With HP Instant Ink, you don’t have to worry about any of that. The printer monitors its own ink levels and a compatible cartridge is shipped to you when you need it. No need to check serial numbers, or weigh up whether you need both black and colour inks – just let your printer handle everything.

Because ink is only sent when you need it, you won’t start stockpiling unused cartridges. And better still, you don’t have to wonder what to do with your empties.

With every HP Instant Ink delivery, you’ll find a postage-paid envelope for the one you’ve just finished, so it can join more than 962 million cartridges already recycled by HP customers. That, combined with the larger capacity and reduced packaging, makes HP Instant Ink a great choice for the planet, as well as for your own convenience.

Money saving on your printing costs

It might sound as though having an ink subscription would get expensive quickly – especially if you don’t print that often.

But that’s actually not the case. Because HP Instant Ink is based on the number of pages printed rather than one-size-fits-all cartridges, you can adapt the subscription package to your needs, with prices starting from just £1.49/mth for up to ten pages (including shipping costs).

Quantity Up to 10 pages Up to 50 pages Up to 100 pages Up to 300 pages Up to 700 pages Price per month £1.49 £3.99 £5.49 £12 £25

Paying by the sheet rather than the cartridge is brilliant, because you aren’t wasting money on ink you don’t need. Unused pages roll over to the next month, and you can switch plans as and when you need.

Should you go over your allocation, you don’t need to worry: an additional ten pages will only cost an extra £1, for added flexibility in those unexpectedly busy periods.

And colour pages cost the same as monochrome ones – no more rationing your colour cartridges for when you need them.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that most of HP’s customers end up saving up to 70% on their ink costs.

Most printers are compatible

The best part about all of this? You probably don’t need to upgrade your hardware to sign up. Most HP printers manufactured in the past five years are compatible, as long as they have built-in Wi-Fi, but if you want to double-check, you can find a full list of compatible models here.

In short, HP Instant Ink is more convenient, more environmentally friendly and more affordable than handling cartridge replacements yourself. Try it today, and give yourself a much-needed break from printer maintenance.

