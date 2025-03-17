HP Envy 6120e review: A cheap printer with high-quality output but slow speeds

HP Envy 6120e review: How easy is it to set up?

Connectivity options for the Envy 6120e include USB 2.0, a cable isn’t supplied, Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct, plus you get support for Apple AirPrint and Mopria Print Services.

Set-up is straightforward for Windows and Linux users, which are the operating systems I tested it on. You simply connect the printer via a USB cable or Wi-Fi and add it from the Settings menu with any other printer. I’ve no reason to believe Apple users should experience any difficulties.

Adding the printer to a Windows PC triggers the automatic installation of the HP Smart app from the Microsoft Store, which is a bit sneaky, but you can uninstall the app without hampering the printer’s basic functions.

Unlike many peripherals, the Envy 6120e supports 5GHz Wi-Fi, which is a boon if, like me, you have access points with the 2.4GHz radio turned off. The Envy 6120e does have a Bluetooth radio but it’s only used in the set up process. You cannot serve print jobs to the 6120e via Bluetooth.

If you connect wirelessly, you can also use HP’s desktop and mobile Smart printer app via your smartphone, although this requires you to set up a HP+ account to use it.

The mobile app lets you print PDF files and photos as well as scan documents directly into the HP cloud, and it adds several useful bits of functionality, like faxing and optical character recognition. You can also print directly from OneDrive, Dropbox and Google Drive in the mobile app, again PDFs and photos only.

There is, however, an issue with signing up for HP+. Once you’ve signed your printer into HP+ or for the Instant Ink service (which requires an HP+ account) the printer will thereafter only work with HP-branded ink cartridges even if you later cancel your Instant Ink subscription.

The printer will also need a continuous Wi-Fi connection to work even if connected via a USB cable, so HP can continue to update the printer’s firmware to block third-party cartridges. In short, signing into HP+ is a path that, once trodden, cannot be walked back along.