Iiyama ProLite XUB3293UHSN-B5 review: Office 4K on a budget

The difference between 31.5in 3,840 x 2,160 and 27in 2,560 x 1,440 (that’s 140dpi vs 101dpi) is both dramatic and relevant given that some 27in displays don’t cost much less than this Iiyama.

The IPS panel is bright, too, producing a maximum of 352cd/m2, and the panel is capable of reproducing a range of colours equivalent to 127.4% of the sRGB colour space, 87.8% of Adobe RGB and 90.3% of DCI-P3. Measuring the gamma and visual daylight temperature gave figures of 2.29 and 6,798K, that second just a little on the cool side but not by enough to be a big huge problem.

The Iiyama lacks standard colour profiles; there isn’t even an sRGB mode. Instead, you get Warm, Cool and Normal profiles and a User option with adjustable RGB sliders. Regardless, colour accuracy is still pretty decent. Measuring the Delta E variance against the sRGB standard returned an average of 2.7, which isn’t bad, certainly not for a 4K display costing this little.

An average Delta E of less than 1.0 means that when experts compare two colours side by side, there is no perceivable difference, while a figure of less than 3.0 means there’s no significant difference an average person could perceive. This means that for anyone other than the most exacting of creative professionals, the ProLite XUB3293UHSN-B5 will do just fine.

Dividing the display into 25 segments and pointing a colorimeter at each showed the Iiyama to be impressively uniform in brightness as well, with every swatch falling within the recommended tolerance level.