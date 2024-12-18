Philips Evnia 32M2N6800 review: A brilliant Mini LED monitor

The story of Mini LED gaming monitors like this Philips Evnia 32M2N6800 with Full Area Local Dimming (FALD) is a curious one. Five years ago, we reviewed one of the first: the Asus PG27UQ monitor, which came with 384 dimming zones and cost a whopping £2,400. A year later we tested the Acer Predator X32FP, which offered 576 dimming zones and came with an asking price of £1,400.

Nowadays, the high-end is dominated by a new generation of OLED monitors, but Mini LED gaming monitors are not going to cede the high-end without a fight if the Philips Evnia 32M2N6800 has anything to say about it.

For the same price as a decent 27in OLED gaming screen like the Agon Pro AG276QZD this Philips delivers a higher-resolution, and larger 32in monitor that can deliver levels of brightness that OLED panels can only dream about, while at the same time serving up HDR quality and motion fidelity that, if not quite at OLED levels, is pretty darned close.