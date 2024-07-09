BenQ GW2490 review: King of the super-budget monitors

The Huawei MateView SE has long been our favourite budget monitor at Expert Reviews. It was a great blend of style, quality and performance for the money. Sadly, the MateView SE is no more, or at least no more for the UK: Huawei’s international site features an updated model.

This begs the question: Which monitor should you buy if you want something competent but cheap? And by “cheap,” we mean getting enough change from £100 for a decent-sized pizza. Riding to the rescue of the impecunious monitor hunter comes BenQ with its new super-budget GW2490 and GW2790 monitors.

The two models are identical in every way except the physical size of the screen. The smaller model can be picked up for under £90, and the larger for under £115. That makes them both quite the bargain.