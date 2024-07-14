We’re big fans of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming dongle, which is now at a rock-bottom price for Prime Day

We gave the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K full marks after our in-depth testing and it’s now just £33 in the Prime Day sale

The yearly Amazon Prime Day feast of savings has arrived and, unsurprisingly, there are some great early deals on the company’s own devices. For instance, you can currently snap up the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen, 2023), which we gave five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our full review, for just £33, which is down from an average of £50 on the site. This deal marks the lowest price we’ve seen for the impressive streaming gadget.

The second generation of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K includes a quad-core MediaTek MT8696D CPU, offering a 25% performance boost in our in-depth tests, Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming and improved Bluetooth 5.2. It supports 4K at 60fps across all major HDR formats, making it a versatile addition to your home entertainment system. The remote control also now has dedicated buttons for popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+.

As our expert Matt Reed explained in our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen, 2023) review, this streaming stick continues to be a strong competitor in the market, offering native Dolby Atmos and an intuitive Fire OS interface. The interface is user-friendly, with a seamless setup process and voice control via Alexa.

This model also comes with an improved power brick and a more refined design compared to its predecessor. It has a sleek, compact form factor that fits neatly behind your TV, ensuring a clutter-free setup. Additionally, it supports a wide range of apps and games, making it more than just a streaming device.

This temporary Amazon Prime Day offer is a perfect opportunity to get a top-rated streaming device at an unbeatable price. Again, just make sure you get in there as soon as possible because the sale will finish at midnight on Wednesday 17 July.