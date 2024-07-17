This HP Victus 16 laptop deal delivers genuine gaming capacity at a super-low Amazon Prime Day price

We were full of praise for the HP Victus 16 when we reviewed it and it’s dirt cheap in the Prime Day sale

The HP Victus 16 is just about the cheapest laptop that you can genuinely describe as a “gaming laptop”. Granted it’s running on an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, which means you’ll need to select lower-end detail settings and turn off ray tracing in most AAA games, but it will run most modern games and it costs only £580 in the Prime Day sale – peanuts for a gaming laptop.

The RTX 3050 GPU also means you won’t have access to Nvidia’s trick DLSS3 upscaling tech and Frame Generation, but DLSS2 is still pretty impressive and gives a useful frame-rate boost to the vast majority of games. Keep in mind, though, that games such as Metro: Exodus don’t support DLSS3 and never will.

Did the HP Victus get a good review?

When HP launched the Victus 16 back in 2021, I was full of praise for it. It was the first time a manufacturer had launched an affordable gaming laptop with a 16:10 display. Of course, time has moved on and the RTX 3060 and lesser RTX 3050 are no longer front-line GPUs. They can still turn in a decent performance, though.

Oddly, this is still the model of HP Victus to choose: HP has taken the cost-cutting on more recent models like the Victus 15 too far, reverting to a 15.6in display and removing the connectors for a second SSD, which I think is unforgivable. It’s a bit of a shame that Amazon isn’t offering the stunning Ceramic White model I reviewed, but this Mica Silver model is still not a bad looker.

What’s so good about the HP Victus?

Spacious 16:10, 16.1in Full HD display running at 144Hz.

Good keyboard with clear graphics and a numeric pad.

Solid battery life: expect more than seven hours from a full charge.

Stylish and well made considering the price.

Are there any disadvantages to this HP Victus deal?

The RTX 3050 is limited in performance compared to the Nvidia RTX 3060 I tested back in 2021 and more modern RTX 4050/4060 GPUs.

While large and fast, the display is colourless and rather dim.

How has the HP Victus’ price changed over time on Amazon?

Amazon has been selling this model of the HP Victus for £699, only very recently reverting to the £949 RRP to make the Prime Day drop to £580 look all the more vertiginous. You’re still looking at a genuine £120 discount, though, which is not to be sneezed at.

