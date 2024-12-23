8 things you should never put in a tumble dryer

Tired of shrunken sweaters and damaged delicates? Experts reveal the items you should never put in a tumble dryer

Have you even opened up your tumble dryer, only to find that your favourite top, dress, trousers or jumper — far from emerging fresh and dry — has turned into a shrunken and crumpled mess? We feel your pain. But sadly, while these rainy day laundry machines are undeniably convenient, there are some things that should never meet the inside of a dryer drum. Not even in the case of the best tumble dryers.

“Tumble dryers can come in handy in the household, especially in the winter months when you can’t hang your clothes outside to dry. However, there are certain garments that are not suitable for the tumble dryer as the machine may do some irreparable damage,” says Chloe Blanchfield, product marketing manager for Hisense UK.

From shrinking your favourite jumper to damaging delicate fabrics, the high heat and tumbling action can take a toll on your wardrobe. Over time, tumble dryers can also cause fading, stretching and even weaken the fibres of your garments.

With that in mind, we put the question ‘what should you never put in a tumble dryer?’ to a whole host of experts who shared those items that are better left to air dry.

8 things you definitely shouldn’t put in a tumble dryer

1. Lingerie

That quick tumble dry might be doing more harm than good to your delicate garments. “The heat can warp the elastic, damage the delicate lace and cause underwires to bend or break,” says personal stylist Lisa Talbot.

“Instead, lay them flat on a towel to air dry or hang them over a drying rack. If you’re investing in quality lingerie, protecting it with proper care ensures it lasts much longer.”

It’s not only your lingerie that can be ruined by throwing them in the tumble dryer, they can also damage your machine. “Underwired bras are also notorious for creating problems with the machine drum if the wire breaks through the fabric,” adds Chloe.

2. Clothes with embellishments

Tumble dryers can be tough on clothes, and those with embellishments, such as sequins, pearls or rhinestones, are especially vulnerable. The high heat can melt the glue holding them in place, causing them to fall off. It can also warp or melt plastic embellishments, ruining their appearance.

3. Swimwear

Want to keep your swimwear looking its best? Then keep it away from the tumble dryer. “The intense heat from tumble driers is bad for the elastic, plus the fabric of swimwear is delicate and prone to catching” explains Joanne Watkinson, co-founder of fashion brand Elleven.

But that’s not all. Jo also advises against machine washing, recommending a gentler approach to keep your swimwear in top shape.

4. Delicate natural fabrics

Items made from delicate fabrics such as silk, lace or cashmere should never go in a tumble dryer. “The heat can shrink, distort or weaken these materials,” says Lisa. “Wool, unless labelled as tumble-dry safe, is another fabric to avoid as it can easily shrink.”

5. Leather, fake leather and suede

Materials associated with animal hides — and their fake ‘pleather’ equivalents — are all sensitive to heat. High temperatures can cause them to shrink, stiffen, crack or lose their shape. This is especially true for genuine leather.

To keep these materials looking their best, avoid cleaning or drying them at home. Instead, take them to a specialist cleaner, who can assess the garment and determine the best cleaning method. They have the expertise to identify the specific material and any treatments it may have undergone, allowing them to choose the safest and most effective cleaning process.

6. Trainers

If you’ve had to clean or wash your trainers, popping them in the tumble dryer is never a good idea. “The high heat can damage the glue that holds them together and distort the shape of the soles or uppers,” says Lisa.

Instead, she suggests stuffing them with newspaper and air drying them, which helps them retain their shape while they dry. “Placing them near (but not on) a radiator can speed up the drying process if you’re in a rush,” she suggests. Alternatively, you could place one of our best dehumidifier picks nearby to help draw the moisture out.

7. Waterproof clothing

While it might be tempting to dry your soggy waterproof coat in the tumble dryer, resist the urge. “Coated or water-repellent garments should also stay out of the dryer because the heat can damage their special coatings,” explains Lisa.

To be extra safe, always check the care label on any water-resistant item before drying.

8. Anything with a care label that warns against tumble dryers

If in doubt, check the care label before using a tumble dryer. The symbol indicating an item should not be tumble dried is a square containing a crossed-out circle. We have a comprehensive guide covering all care symbols and their meanings to help you decipher what each hieroglyph means.

Items you should think twice about before tumble drying

While all of these items can technically be put in the tumble dryer, it’s worth reconsidering to ensure they look their best.

1. Gym gear

Think twice before tossing those gym leggings in the dryer, even if the label says it’s OK.

“Modern gym gear is often made from technical fabrics designed to wick away sweat and stretch with movement,” says Lisa. “These materials don’t fare well in a tumble dryer because the heat can weaken the fibres, reducing their elasticity and performance over time.”

Need to dry them quickly? Use a low temperature setting but remember that air drying is always the safest bet.

2. Jeans

Can you tumble dry jeans? The short answer is yes, however, Lisa says if you want to maintain their fit, colour and quality, it’s best to avoid the dryer.

“The heat can cause shrinkage and fade the denim, particularly with darker washes,” she says. “Instead, air dry them by hanging them up or laying them flat. If you’re worried about stiffness after air drying, tumble dry them on a no-heat or low-heat setting for a few minutes to soften them up.”

If you’re going to air dryer them — stiffness be damned — then get one of our favourite clothes airers, or if you’re after a quicker dry, consider a heated clothes airer instead.

3. Polyester

While polyester itself is generally safe to tumble dry, there are some things to consider – in particular, the heat you use. “Polyester can melt at high temperatures, so we would advise using a low setting on the tumble dryer at all times for these items,” says Chloe.

High heat can also make polyester more wrinkled and also increase static cling, making the clothes uncomfortable to wear. This static build-up mostly happens as a result of over dryness and too high a heat.

Lynsey Crombie, one of the UK’s top cleaning experts and a TV presenter, has a top tip for tumble drying synthetics. As well as using a lower heat to tumble dry any polyester clothing, she recommends using dryer balls. “Dryer balls help with static,” she says. She recommends smaller loads or using at least six dryer balls for larger loads to prevent static from lingering.

She continues: “Dryer balls are versatile, they’re safe for all fabrics, including towels, delicates and even baby clothes.”

She advises using wool dryer balls: “They’re a natural and eco-friendly choice, which soften clothes, reduce drying time and can last for up to 1,500 uses.”

Polyester also dries very quickly, so it’s a good idea to not only choose a low heat setting, but also a shorter drying cycle.

Ultimately, your tumble dryer can be a friend or foe to your wardrobe. While it offers undeniable convenience, the heat and tumbling action can wreak havoc on certain fabrics. Opting for air drying, especially for delicate items, can save you money and keep your wardrobe looking its best.