Dehumidifier vs tumble dryers: Which is best for me?

Dehumidifier vs tumble dryer: How much space do they require?

This is one category where the dehumidifier triumphs.

“Dehumidifiers are much smaller and more compact in size than tumble dryers, so they can provide a useful alternative for anyone who is looking for a portable dryer,” says Sarah.

This portability gives you the freedom to dry your clothes in any room, offering much greater flexibility than a tumble dryer. While some compact tumble dryers exist, such as this mini table top version, they’re often limited to small loads. In contrast, even a modestly sized dehumidifier can handle a decent amount of laundry.

Tumble dryers, especially condenser or heat pump models, can be bulky and often require plumbing, making them far less versatile when it comes to placement. Once installed, they’re pretty much stuck in that spot. Dehumidifiers, on the other hand, can easily be moved from room to room as needed.

Winner: Tumble dryers

Dehumidifier vs tumble dryer: Which is better for my clothes?

There’s nothing quite like that feeling of wrapping yourself in a warm, fluffy towel straight from the tumble dryer. While there’s no denying that tumble dryers can work wonders for the softness of certain fabrics, there are a number of things you should never put in a tumble dryer.

“You’d be surprised by how much tumble dryers can ruin your clothes, so air drying is a better alternative,” says Ciara McGurk, co-founder of laundry shampoo and conditioner brand, Tallow + Ash, who always advises air-drying clothes. “It’s much gentler and helps your clothes last longer.”

For this reason, dehumidifiers are much gentler on clothes, especially delicates and even jeans, helping them last longer and retain their shape and quality.

Winner: Dehumidifiers

Dehumidifier vs tumble dryer: Which is quieter?

“Dehumidifiers are a lot quieter when running than tumble dryers, so can be used in a wider range of rooms,” says Sarah. This is a major plus for those with open-plan living spaces or who are sensitive to noise.

To put it into perspective, the quietest dehumidifiers hum along at around 35dB, like the MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier – that’s tranquil enough for a bedroom, as it’s similar to the quiet tones of a library (around 40dB). Even louder models generally top out at 50dB, about the same as your fridge or normal conversation level.

Compare that to tumble dryers, which typically generate 60-70dB, equivalent to the TV, traffic or a vacuum cleaner. Thankfully, Quiet Mark approves tumble dryers that have been rigorously tested for noise levels in home-like settings, so look out for their certification if peace and quiet is a priority.

Winner: Dehumidifiers

Dehumidifier vs tumble dryer: Which offers better value for money?

So, how much does it cost to run a tumble dryer? Well, it’s a bit of a complex calculation, as several factors come into play. The energy rating of your appliance, the current cost of electricity and even the specific drying cycle you choose all influence the final figure.

For the sake of argument, the current energy price cap in the UK is 24.86p per kWh. If a standard 9kg vented tumble dryer uses 5.34kWh for a full load cycle, that means it will cost you £1.32 each time you use it. A comparable condenser tumble dryer will cost a very similar amount.

If you’re looking to trim those energy costs, a heat pump dryer is a much more economical choice, costing around £.53 for the same load cycle.

“Heat pump tumble dryers are the cheapest to run,” says Sophie Lane, Product Training Manager at Miele GB. “They use a refrigerant system to recycle hot air, making them far more energy-efficient compared to vented or condenser dryers.”

While it’s true that a dehumidifier needs to run for longer to dry clothes, the overall cost is usually kinder to your wallet. For instance, the MeacoDry Arete Two uses 0.207kWh in standard operation, meaning that to run it for five hours would cost you £0.26.

But here’s the real bonus: you’re not limited by the drum size. A dehumidifier can tackle a much larger load than your average tumble dryer, potentially drying twice as many clothes in one go. So, while it takes a bit longer, you can save money and dry more laundry at the same time – a win-win.

“Dehumidifiers consume a lot less electricity than tumble dryers and come as a much more cost-effective method of drying laundry,” says Sarah. “The lower energy use makes them a more environmentally friendly solution, a factor many may wish to consider when purchasing a product.”

Of course, the initial purchase price is another key factor in the dehumidifier vs tumble dryer showdown.

Vented and condenser tumble dryers generally start around £250, while heat pump dryers, despite being cheaper to run, come with a higher upfront cost, starting at roughly £320. However, a good quality tumble dryer should reward you with a decent lifespan of 12-14 years.

Dehumidifiers, on the other hand, can be surprisingly affordable. You can snag basic models for as little as £30, with larger, more powerful ones costing upwards of £250. While generally cheaper than tumble dryers, it’s worth noting that dehumidifiers have a shorter lifespan, typically lasting between 5-10 years.

Looking for ways to make your tumble dryer more economical? Sophie suggests a clever trick: “Partially air-drying and then finishing them off in the dryer can help limit energy use even further,” she says.

Draw

Dehumidifiers and tumble dryers: Which one is best for me?

“Dehumidifiers and tumble dryers both work to dry clothes, but in different ways, and both have their advantages and disadvantages,” says Sarah. So, which one comes out on top?

Ultimately, the best option is the one that best suits your lifestyle, budget and environmental concerns. If speed and convenience are your top priorities – perhaps essential for larger families – then a tumble dryer is likely the better fit.

However, if you’re on a budget, environmentally conscious and don’t mind the occasional clothes horse invasion, a dehumidifier is the way to go.