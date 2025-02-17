Discover what the latest energy prices mean for your tumble dryer's running costs and learn how to minimise them

With energy prices continuing to soar, many households are questioning the cost of everyday conveniences, and tumble dryers are no exception. Though convenient, these rainy-day laundry appliances have a reputation for high running costs. But is it deserved? And just how much does it cost to run a tumble dryer in today’s economy?

It’s true that even the best tumble dryers are among the most energy-intensive appliances in your home. Their reliance on heat to dry clothes means they consume a significant amount of electricity, a fact that’s become painfully apparent with increased energy tariffs.

The good news is you can take action to manage your tumble dryer expenses: a key first step is grasping how to work out the cost per cycle, but there are also further actions you can take to help reduce your tumble dryer’s outlay.

What is the energy price cap?

To accurately calculate your tumble dryer’s running costs, you first need to understand the energy price cap, which is the maximum amount suppliers can charge per unit of energy.

If you’re on a standard energy plan, this limits what you pay for each unit of gas and electricity. Ofgem, the energy regulator, adjusts this limit every three months. This applies to about 26 million homes.

While the cap doesn’t set your total bill, it does control the price per unit. Starting in January 2025, these unit prices have increased slightly to £0.2486 (24.86p) per kWh, meaning a typical household paying by direct debit will see their annual bill rise by around £21. We expect another change in the cap to be announced at the beginning of April 2025.

How much does it cost to run a tumble dryer?

Unfortunately, there’s not a simple answer to this. It all depends very much on what kind of tumble dryer you have, the specific model’s energy consumption and the duration of the drying cycle. The length of the cycle, influenced by the load size and fabric type, will also significantly affect the running cost.

It also very much depends on what model of tumble dryer you choose.

“Heat-pump tumble dryers are the cheapest to run,” says AO’s tumble dryer expert, Gwil Snook. “Unlike vented or condenser dryers, heat-pump models recycle and reuse heat within the machine, making them far more energy efficient. Although they may have a higher upfront cost, the energy savings can significantly reduce running costs over time.”

We’ve worked out the following costs using the January 2025 price cap and assuming an average load takes around 90 minutes to dry. It’s important to note these prices are an estimate – how much you spend will always depend on the model you have, its wattage and how much you use it. You can calculate your own specific energy costs, by using an online calculator, like this one from Citizens Advice.

Typical condenser tumble dryer running costs

Condenser dryers are the most common type. They collect moisture in a container that you need to empty.

Condenser tumble dryers use on average 2,500 watts or 2.5kW, but you can check your dryer’s instruction manual for a figure specific to your machine

To calculate how much energy they use over a cycle, we multiply their wattage and cycle time by the cost to run per kWh. That’s 2.5kW x 1.5 hours x 24.86p = 93.225p. That’s typically £0.93 over a 90-minute cycle

Typical heat-pump tumble dryer costs

These are the most energy-efficient but also the most expensive to buy. They recycle hot air, reducing energy consumption.

Heat-pump dryers operate in the 800-900 watt range: 800 watts/1,000= 0.8 kW

0.8 kW x 1.5 hours x 24.86p = 29.8p. That’s typically £0.30 over a 90-minute cycle

Vented tumble dryer costs

These vent moist air outside through a hose. They tend to be cheaper to buy but can be less energy-efficient than condenser dryers.

Vented tumble dryers use about 2,500 watts: 2,500 watts/1,000= 2.5 kW

2.5 kW x 1.5 hours x 24.86p = 93.225p. As with condenser dryers, that equates to £0.93 per 90 minutes

10 tips to reduce your tumble dryer costs

1. Use a higher spin speed on your washing machine

This removes more water from clothes, reducing drying times.

2. Clean the lint filter after every use

“A clogged filter reduces airflow, making the dryer work harder and use more energy,” says Gwil.

3. Change the time you use your dryer

“Consider drying your clothes between 10pm and 8am during off-peak electricity hours,” suggests Gwil.

4. Dry similar fabrics together

Different fabrics dry at different rates. “Drying similar fabrics together ensures that the drying cycle is optimised, reducing the overall drying time,” advises Sophie Lane, product training manager at Miele.

5. Air-dry clothes whenever possible

Take advantage of good weather and air-dry clothes outside or on an indoor clothes airer. As Sophie puts it, “Air-drying clothes where feasible, or partially air-drying and then finishing them off in the dryer, can help limit energy use even further.”

6. Consider using dryer balls

These can help to separate clothes and improve airflow. Cleaning expert and TV presenter Lynsey Crombie says: “Tumble dryer balls are the eco-friendly, time-saving solution you need. Not only can they soften clothes and reduce drying time, but they also help with static and can add a burst of fragrance to your laundry.”

We agree with Lynsey in that tumble dryer balls really work. They reduce static by bouncing around the dryer, getting in between clothes and bedding and separating them. This decreases the friction between items, so that the static doesn’t build up.

We recommend Lakeland’s DryerBalls Tumble Dryer Balls, £3.99 for two.

7. Don’t overload the dryer

Overloading reduces efficiency, especially when using a heat-pump dryer. “Overloading can prevent proper airflow, making the dryer process less effective and lengthening cycle times which increase energy use,” says Gwil. She also suggests separating heavier items from lighter ones to ensure quicker drying times. It’s also worth avoiding the items you should never put in a tumble dryer.

8. Choose the right cycle

“Using incorrect settings, such as not selecting the right drying cycle for the load type, can also waste energy,” says Sophie. “When possible, using lower temperature settings can also save energy.”

9. Service your dryer regularly

Ian Palmer-Smith, appliance repair expert at Domestic & General says this will ensure it’s running efficiently and should include: “a regular inspection of filter and door seals to avoid a build-up of fluff or lint in the filter or door seal.” He says it’s also good to check your ventilation grills are not blocked or covered up, that your vent hose isn’t kinked or blocked and that your water tank (if you have a condenser model) is emptied regularly.

10. Invest in new technology

If you’re in the market for a new tumble dryer, it’s worth checking out advances like sensor-controlled drying, which can help prevent over-drying and save energy. “Sensors measure the moisture levels in your clothes and adjust the drying time to ensure the cycle stops as soon as your laundry is dry,” says Gwil. “This prevents over-drying, saves energy and protects your clothes.” She also recommends looking out for a reverse tumbling option, which changes the drum’s direction during drying. “This reduces tangling, promotes even drying and shortens drying times, saving energy,” she says.