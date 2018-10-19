Deciding on the best DNA test for you can be tricky. The market has expanded massively over the past decade, with companies competing for your attention with a raft of mind-boggling statistics and extra features. You can get everything from simple lineage information to a full rundown of your genetic predisposition to diseases – and even whether you’re likely to hate the taste of coriander. Luckily, I’m here to sort through the crowd.

Below, I’ve put five different DNA tests through their paces by using them and sending them off for analysis. I’ve then judged how easy the process was and the accuracy of the results, noting any (figurative) pain points or omissions. The result is a list of tests that you can trust to not let you down or waste your money.

If you’re not sure where to start or are bamboozled by all the buzzwords the testing companies like to use, check my detailed buying guide at the bottom of the page.