The best Prime Day PS5 deal isn’t even on Amazon

Sony’s best console to date is now £440 - but Prime day's got nothing to do with it

Considering how difficult it was to find one of these in stock when it first launched, it’s pretty safe to say that the PlayStation 5’s popularity was decided from the start. Nevertheless, we put it to the test anyway and found that Sony’s next-gen console more than lived up to expectations.

You’ll be pleased to know that stock levels are much more stable since we initially reviewed the PlayStation 5, and now the slim version of the console is £440, down from an RRP of £479.

The best part? This deal isn’t even a part of the Prime Day sales – instead it’s a well-timed rival discount from Very.

Did the Sony PlayStation 5 get a good review?

In our full-length PlayStation 5 review , we gave the console five stars out of five.

We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award.

The Slim version of the PlayStation 5 on sale here is a little different to the console we originally reviewed. As its name suggests, it’s skinnier than its big brother. It’s only physically smaller, though: the PlayStation 5 Slim actually has more storage than the original console (1TB vs 825GB).

What’s so good about the Sony PlayStation 5?

Gaming performance is excellent, and a significant upgrade from the PS4 in terms of visual quality

The new user interface is intuitive and looks great

The DualSense controllers are a huge improvement on previous generations

It can play most PS4 games and you can import old save files

Are there any disadvantages to this Sony PlayStation 5 deal?

The thing itself is massive (though, as I said above, the “Slim” version on sale is a bit less bulky)

It can’t match the Xbox Series X where power is concerned

How has the Sony PlayStation 5’s price changed over time?

Admittedly, we have seen the PlayStation 5 cheaper than this. You could have picked one up for £409 in Amazon’s Spring Sale earlier this year.

Nevertheless, it’s still £13 cheaper than its average Amazon price and a good £50 off its launch price. For reference, the launch price of the PlayStation 5 Slim was the same as that of the original console: £480 (with disc drive).

