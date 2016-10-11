One of the biggest selling points of the CuboAi monitor is how straightforward it is to set up and pair with your smart device. It’s also one of the most aesthetically pleasing models: the glossy white camera is shaped like a cute baby bird with a faux wood finish. Its wide-angle, 90-degree rotatable lens will give you a bird’s-eye view of baby’s cot wherever you choose to place it – whether that’s mounted safely on to the wall or cot, or attached to the weighted floor stand. There’s a night light on the top and a built-in speaker at the rear for soothing lullabies and white noise, and two-way talkback, too.

The HD image quality is fantastic, both in daylight and at night, as is the crystal-clear audio. Like all smart monitors, it connects to your phone or tablet via an app – however, note that if you wish to continue using some features beyond a year, you’ll be required to pay a subscription. You can also record and take photos using the CuboAi, and the monitor can be integrated with smart home devices, including Alexa and Google Home.

As you would expect for the price, it includes a wealth of extra functions that make this a solid choice for first-time parents in particular, including a cry-detection feature that alerts you to noise with a little chirp; covered-face and rollover detection; plus a brilliantly accurate temperature and humidity sensor. The Sleep Safety bundle also arrives with a sleep sensor pad. This slimline water-resistant pad – free of any cables or wires – slips neatly underneath the baby’s mattress to monitor their breathing motion patterns.

If you’re simply looking for the monitor and crib mount alone, you can pick this up from £199, which we think is more than worth it.

Key specs – Range: Unlimited; Additional features: 1080p HD video, two-way talkback, covered-face, rollover, cry and cough, and danger-zone detection, temperature and humidity sensor, sleep sensor pad, customisable alerts, CTIA Cybersecurity certified; Warranty: 1 year