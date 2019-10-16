Best travel backpack: The top rucksacks and daypacks for travellers from £50

Maybe you’re old enough to remember when travel luggage meant a half-ton suitcase that gave you a hernia for every passport stamp. Backpacks were for hikers and wheels were for cars. Real travellers had suitcases and bruises.

Thankfully, those days are gone and travel backpacks are everywhere, sometimes even with wheels. They’re the ideal luggage format, whether you’re hiking or honeymooning or something in between. Hands-free, weatherproof, customisable, dotted with secure zipped pockets, and far more stylish than the towering crusty packs of old stereotypes.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best backpacks for different types of traveller, from business trippers to interrailers. After we reveal our favourites, we’ve got a quick buying guide.