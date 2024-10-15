Apple’s new iPad mini will be the cheapest way to get Apple Intelligence (when it eventually arrives)

The same but different, Apple’s surprise iPad mini revival adds the A17 Pro chipset, Apple Pencil Pro compatibility and not much else

In a surprise announcement via press release, Apple has just announced it is bringing back the iPad mini. The compact iPad, which had been widely expected to have died a death, can be pre-ordered from today and will start arriving with customers from Wednesday 23 October.

Prices will start at £499 for the Wi-Fi model and £649 for the cellular tablet and the tablet will be compatible with Apple’s forthcoming AI features – Apple Intelligence – when they arrive in the UK this December. Apple’s diminutive tablet will be powered by the Apple A17 Pro chipset, making it as powerful as Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro series of phones.

Apple iPad mini (2024) preview: Specifications, price and release date

8.3in 60Hz 1,488 x 2,266 Liquid Retina IPS display, P3 colours, True Tone, 500 nits

6-core Apple A17 Pro processor (5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine)

128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage

Apple Pencil Pro support

Apple Intelligence support

USB-C 3.0 port for data (up to 10Gbits/sec) and charging

19.3Wh lithium-polymer battery for up to ten hours of video playback

Cameras: Main, 12MP f/1.8; Front, 12MP f/2.4

Main, 12MP f/1.8; Front, 12MP f/2.4 Dimensions: 135 x 6.3 x 195mm (WDH)

135 x 6.3 x 195mm (WDH) Weight: 293g (Wi-Fi); 297g (cellular)

293g (Wi-Fi); 297g (cellular) iPadOS 18

Price: from £499 (Wi-Fi); £699 (cellular)

from £499 (Wi-Fi); £699 (cellular) Availability: Pre-order now from Apple.com, in Apple stores and other retailers from 23 October 2024

Apple iPad mini (2024) preview: New features and first impressions

Other than the new chipset and support for the forthcoming Apple Intelligence features, however, it doesn’t appear as though much has changed. The last time Apple updated its smallest iPad, it shifted to the latest design – an 8.3in Liquid Retina IPS display with a resolution of 1,488 x 2,266 and True Tone tech – and the core specifications haven’t changed here one jot.

Indeed, a quick perusal of the Apple website reveals the camera specifications are identical – a 12MP f/1.6 main rear camera and a 12MP f/2.4 selfie camera – and that the weight and the dimensions are exactly the same, too – at 293g for the Wi-Fi model and 297g for the cellular. The price has risen in the intervening years, from £369 with 64GB to £499 with 128GB of storage, but not by a heinous amount.

To be fair, Apple has updated the Mini with support for the Apple Pencil Pro (£129) with its squeeze sensor and haptic feedback, although it will still support the cheaper USB-C Apple Pencil (£79) for those who want to save a few pounds.

It may well prove to be that the biggest draw for the new iPad mini is the faster A17 Pro chipset and its ability to unlock access to Apple Intelligence. With the cheapest AI-capable iPhone costing £799 (that’s the iPhone 16), the iPad mini (7th generation) will be the cheapest way to get your hands on Apple’s rival to Google’s Gemini.

As a reminder, Apple Intelligence is set to offer a range of AI-driven features, from writing assistance to AI home movie and image generation, a smarter Siri digital assistant and the integration of ChatGPT. Apple Intelligence isn’t quite here yet, though; it will arrive for US customers first, with support for other territories arriving later on. We in the UK will get it in December, all being well.

The new tablet will also come with iPadOS 18 and all the new features that encompasses, including the exciting new Math Notes feature and new official Calculator app for iPad, and the turbo-charged Notes app. The latter comes with Smart Script, a feature that promises to tidy up your messy handwriting for you, while recording and transcription features will add much-needed audio features.

Apple iPad mini (2024) preview: Early verdict

It’s good to see the iPad mini returning to Apple’s tablet lineup, albeit in fairly unadventurous form. It’s a device that offers an affordable entry point into Apple’s iPad range and I’ve always liked its compact, neat dimensions.

I’m still not sure how popular it will be among those already fully entrenched in the Apple ecosystem, especially given how large the biggest iPhones have now grown, but there’s certainly room for it for those who like a larger screen for media but don’t want to go down the folding phone route.

Either way, we’ll have a review of the latest iPad mini just as soon as we can lay our hands on a review sample. Watch this space.