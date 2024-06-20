The Acer Iconia Tab P11 isn’t available in the UK – buy these instead

The Iconia Tab P11 is powered by an octa-core 2.2GHz Mediatek MT8781 chipset, backed up by 8GB of RAM and a roomy 256GB of onboard storage space. The latter can be expanded by a further 512GB thanks to the microSD card slot. On the power front, there’s an 8,000mAh battery which can be juiced up via the 20W charger bundled in the box.

That microSD card slot is joined on the right-hand edge (with the tablet in landscape orientation) by the USB-C port and two of the quad-speakers, with the opposing duo in matching positions on the left edge. The top edge has the power and volume keys tucked off to the left, while on the top-right corner, there’s a peculiarly placed 3.5mm headphone jack. I don’t hate the positioning, and it doesn’t make use any easier or more difficult, so let’s just chalk this one up as a design quirk.

Acer Iconia Tab P11 review: What did we like about it?

I’d normally cover the software in the above section, but as it’s easily one of the Iconia Tab P11’s biggest strengths, I’ll use it to kick off the positives, instead. The tablet runs Android 14 out of the box and for the most part, the launcher is clean and simple, with user-friendly layouts and only a handful of irritating preinstalled apps. I’m not completely sold on the navigation buttons being shunted off to the right to make room for the quick-launch dock but that’s a relatively minor inconvenience in the grand scheme of things.