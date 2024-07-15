Our expert gave the Apple Watch Series 9 five stars and now it’s cheaper than ever for Amazon Prime Day

We loved the Apple Watch Series 9, awarding it five stars, and now it’s hit a rock-bottom price of £314 for Amazon Prime Day

There’s not a huge selection of Apple deals this Amazon Prime Day, but it’s a case of quality over quantity. Take this offer on the Apple Watch Series 9, which we gave a full five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award: the smartwatch is now £314, down from its average price of £375. That’s the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this historic discount, but the company is offering a free 30-day trial. Simply follow this link to get set up.

In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, smartwatch aficionado Jonathan Bray praised the watch for its comprehensive capabilities – including on-device Siri and precise GPS accuracy – and a vibrant display that reaches up to 2,000 nits.

Despite the minimal changes from its predecessors, the new S9 chip inside the watch enhances Siri’s responsiveness and dictation accuracy, making interactions smoother and faster. Additionally, the watch boasts a new hands-free gesture control and is Apple’s first fully carbon-neutral product when purchased with the Sport Loop.

It’s not without its downsides, such as limited battery life and occasional heart-rate monitor inaccuracies. Yet it remains the top choice for iPhone users due to its unmatched app ecosystem and seamless integration with other Apple devices.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is available in the 41mm case size of this deal and a 45mm version. The aluminium model offers durability while being lightweight. One of the standout features is the display, which improves outdoor visibility and makes onscreen content look stunningly sharp. The new double-tap gesture allows users to control various functions without touching the screen, adding to its convenience.

The only downside to this deal is that it will only last until midnight on Wednesday 17 July, which is when the Amazon Prime Day sale ends. That means you need to get in there as soon as possible if you’ve had your eye on the Apple Watch Series 9 for a while.