Get the five-star Blink Mini security camera for its lowest price ever this Amazon Prime Day
This early Amazon Prime Day deal sees the Blink Mini security camera, which we gave five stars, fall to a rock-bottom price of £16
The Amazon Prime Day deals have started a week ahead of the official sale start date and this one is a corker: the Blink Mini security camera is at its lowest-ever price of £16, down from its average price of £26 on the website. This compact, budget-friendly indoor camera was awarded five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award by us, making it a standout choice despite being succeeded by the Blink Mini 2.
The Blink Mini provides robust security features that are hard to beat at this price point. It boasts 1080p HD video recording at 30fps, ensuring clear and detailed footage, while the camera’s motion detection is highly responsive and its night vision capabilities offer peace of mind by capturing clear video even in low-light conditions. Additionally, the two-way audio allows you to hear and speak to people through the camera, adding an extra layer of security.
In our original Blink Mini review, security camera expert Jonathan Bray praised its straightforward setup process: users can have the camera up and running in minutes, thanks to the user-friendly Blink Home Monitor app. The camera’s compact design means it can be placed discreetly in any room, providing versatile placement options without being obtrusive.
Important Amazon Prime Day information
The Blink Mini’s integration with Amazon Alexa is another notable feature, allowing you to control the camera and view the live feed through Echo devices. This integration enhances the overall user experience, making it easier to monitor your home from anywhere.
While the Blink Mini lacks some advanced features found in higher-end models, such as a microSD slot for local storage, it compensates with its affordability and reliability. The camera offers cloud storage options, ensuring your footage is accessible and secure.
Given the limited-time nature of Amazon Prime Day deals, it's crucial to get in there as soon as possible to snap up this unbeatable Blink Mini offer.