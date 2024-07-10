Get the five-star Blink Mini security camera for its lowest price ever this Amazon Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day deals have started a week ahead of the official sale start date and this one is a corker: the Blink Mini security camera is at its lowest-ever price of £16, down from its average price of £26 on the website. This compact, budget-friendly indoor camera was awarded five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award by us, making it a standout choice despite being succeeded by the Blink Mini 2.

The Blink Mini provides robust security features that are hard to beat at this price point. It boasts 1080p HD video recording at 30fps, ensuring clear and detailed footage, while the camera’s motion detection is highly responsive and its night vision capabilities offer peace of mind by capturing clear video even in low-light conditions. Additionally, the two-way audio allows you to hear and speak to people through the camera, adding an extra layer of security.