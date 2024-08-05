Philips 27E1N1100A review: Modern design, low price and legacy connectivity

Measured gamut volumes turned in at 94% sRGB, 66.6% DCI-P3 and 64.7% AdobeRGB. Those numbers are not as high as those I got from BenQ’s budget 24-incher, the GW2490, but the difference is small and offset by the Phillips monitor’s higher brightness and contrast ratio.

Colour accuracy is acceptable for a monitor at this price, with a Delta E of 2.6 vs the sRGB profile (with the monitor in sRGB mode). A Delta E of below 3 is more than good enough for a monitor being pitched at general users, rather than anyone with a creative bent, as it means that any colour variation will be indistinguishable to the eye.

There is an option in the menu setting to turn on adaptive synchronisation but the absence of a DisplayPort or HDMI 2.1 video input means you are restricted to AMD’s FreeSync system. To take advantage of Nvidia’s G-Sync technology, you would need one or the other of the aforementioned inputs.

Motion handling is good for a budget productivity monitor, a side effect of that 100Hz refresh rate. There is still a fair amount of ghosting and some blurring to be seen in test circumstances, but the latter can be brought under control using the 20-position MPRT (Moving Picture Response Time) adjuster. However, the higher you set this, the lower the brightness drops.

The 27E1N1100A has a dedicated Game Setting menu, which isn’t something I expected to find. This allows you to activate adaptive sync, manage the MPRT settings and activate the three-level SmartResponse feature (SmartResponse is Philips-speak for overdrive). Setting the MPRT to 10 and SmartResponse to Fast (Level 1) resulted in a surprisingly crisp and fluid gaming experience without reducing the brightness excessively.

For a budget monitor, the Philips 27E1N1100A has a surprisingly large number of options in the menu. For instance, under the Color menu you’ll find options to adjust the temperature, fix the panel to the sRGB profile or manually adjust the red, green and blue settings.