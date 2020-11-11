4. JTX Slimline: Best fold-flat system

Price when reviewed: £599 | Check price at JTX Fitness

Although it’s not the most powerful treadmill on this list, JTX is a company that listens to its clientele’s requests and responds with real changes. As a result of this customer feedback, JTX has produced the Slimline, arguably their most compact model ever.

We’ll admit that, from a cursory glance at the specifications and dimensions (below), it looks a bit odd but this model is designed to be folded as flat as a pancake and able to be slipped under a bed or large sofa when not in use – so long as you have the clearance – though you can also stand it on its end if you’d rather.

With this practicality in mind, we couldn’t help praising it as we put it through its paces. Even at max speed, it felt really stable, which surprised us given the relatively spindly frame. Furthermore, the deck offers a good amount of response and is still wide enough for most runners.

Bizarrely at this price, there is a pulse sensor on the grab handles, although these aren’t the most ergonomic and feel fiddly to hold. But that said, it’s one of the few JTX machines to have speed adjustments on the handles, rather than having to stretch out in front to increase or decrease the pace, and we liked this.

Particularly for those runners who are short on space, this is an excellent option at a very tempting price, its compact size belying a smooth and quiet running experience.

Key specs – Size: 152 x 70 x 125cm (LWH); Folded size: 158 x 73 x 26.5cm (LWH); Speed range: 0-16km/h; Incline range: N/A; Motor: 1.75HP continuous