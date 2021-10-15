Best wildlife camera 2024: Our favourite Prime Day bargains

Murphy, agrees, saying that she aims for a trigger speed of half a second or faster or finds the animal has already left the frame before the shot was taken: “Trigger speed is extremely important for clear shots of camera-shy creatures that might bolt at the slightest sound”.

A related factor to response time is recovery time; that’s how long the camera takes to process an image before it’s ready to take another shot. A shorter recovery time allows the camera to fire off more shots over a shorter period, increasing the likelihood of capturing a keeper.

Other factors to consider

While resolution and response/recovery time are all important, there are other things to think about depending on your individual wants and needs. For instance, Murphy points out that “you need to think about factors like battery life if placing cameras in remote areas” as well as “weatherproofing, field of view and additional modes like time-lapse.” Here’s a few of them, and a couple more, in detail so you know exactly what we’re talking about here.

Battery life: Trail cameras tend to have much more impressive batteries than regular DSLR cameras, with most managing anywhere between 5,000 and 20,000 photos per charge across a time frame of three to 12 months.

Waterproofing: Most trail cameras are already well-weatherproofed for any kind of weather, however it’s always worth checking the specifications of the camera you are looking to purchase to see if it matches with your desired use. Our list features some good weatherproof options for all-year-round shooting.

Field of view: This refers to the degree of range that a wildlife trail camera can capture, where the larger the number, the more the scene you can capture in one go. This number tends to be between 35 and 70 degrees, though there are cameras which go well beyond this, including some options on this page.

Detection range: Similarly, the detection range tells you the maximum distance at which the camera’s motion detector can be triggered. The right detection range for your needs will depend on where you plan to position the camera and the size of animals you’re hoping to observe. For nighttime photography, we recommend taking into account the camera’s flash range, as this can sometimes be different and indicates how far the camera can see in the dark.

Flash type: If you want to see animals that come out after the sun goes down, a flash is a must. Rather than producing the bright shock of light typical of a conventional flash, most wildlife cameras employ an infrared lamp. This allows it to capture black-and-white videos and images without disturbing any animals. There are two types of infrared flash: low-glow and no-glow.

Low-glow No-glow Flashes that emit at 850nm wavelength light. Flashes that emit 940nm wavelength light. Almost invisible to the naked eye but can still cause the lamp to glow a dim red, potentially disturbing highly sensitive animals. No glow flashes are more discreet since they’re often not as bright and mean you’re less likely to disturb sensitive animals. Longer flash range than no-glow. Shorter effective flash range by comparison. Usually the cheaper option of the two flash types. Almost always more expensive than the low-glow equivalent.

Additional features: Depending on how you plan to use your wildlife camera, you may want to check what power options are available. Many wildlife cameras take standard AA or AAA batteries but some also support mains or solar power for reduced maintenance.

The inclusion of a digital viewfinder is also a nice extra in our opinion, as it allows you to be more precise while framing your shot. And, if you want to capture audio alongside your video clips, we recommend checking that the camera you’re considering includes a microphone.

READ NEXT: Best video doorbells

How do I set up a wildlife camera?

The vast majority of wildlife cameras come with a nylon strap, with which you can use to quickly and easily secure them to tree trunks, fence posts, drain pipes or just about anything you can fit the strap around. We tended to use tree trunks or garden posts for the most part but anywhere stable should do the job. Many also have 1/4in threads built into the base for attaching to standard-sized tripods, mounts and brackets.

How to capture wildlife effectively?

For both Groves and Murphy, while the above tips work well for literally setting up your camera, strategic placement is key to capturing a good shot. Groves says: “I’ve gotten my best results positioning cameras along game trails and adjusting the sensor sensitivity to match the wildlife I’ve targeting.” Sarah agrees, suggesting that “placing your trail camera along established animal trails, near resources like watering holes, gives you the best chance of success”.

She adds: “I always take care to camouflage my cameras and position them at a slight downward angle to avoid unwanted elements in the frame. Testing cameras before extended deployments also ensures they’re functioning properly.”

🡩 Return to top