Best action camera: The top action cams from GoPro, Insta360 and DJI

4K recording provides you with crisper, more detailed footage, gives you more flexibility in editing, and adds a little more future-proofing. 4K cameras are also fully capable of shooting Full HD when that’s all that’s required.

If you do plan on investing in a 4K action camera then it’s worth noting that not all devices are created equal. Some cheap models may advertise 4K video recording, but may actually just upscale lower-resolution footage. These cameras should be avoided – if in doubt check whether the sensor resolution is specified and avoid if not.

When it comes to true 4K action cameras you’ll still want to check the specific recording options available at that resolution and whether there are any limitations. Top-end cameras like the GoPro Hero 12 support 4K recording at up to 120fps with full image stabilization enabled. You may, however, find that some of the more affordable options limit your frame rate to 30fps while shooting in 4K and/or disable image stabilisation. Decide which features and frame rates you need and narrow your search accordingly.

How important is image stabilisation important?

Quality image stabilisation is the killer feature that will truly transform the look of your footage, transforming jerky clips into smooth, cinematic-looking videos. It’s an essential feature if you’re filming any activity that’s likely to be action-packed.

Not all image stabilisers work or perform in quite the same way. Some rely entirely on digital stabilisation, while others also employ some degree of lens or sensor stabilisation. Most stabilisation involves some degree of cropping into the overall field of view of your footage, though, so it’s worth checking the details for each particular camera.

Some cameras also offer Horizon Leveling, a neat feature which not only stabilises movement but also keeps your footage level too.

What about slow motion?

Slow motion recording can be an incredibly useful creative tool, allowing you to turn fast action into smooth, flowing shots. It can also make for some pretty impressive B-roll footage for when you want to get a little creative with your editing.

While most action cameras offer slow-motion recording the specifics can vary greatly and so you’ll want to check exactly what frame rates are on offer and in which resolutions. Top-end action cameras can provide up to 240fps in Full HD, allowing for 8x slow-mo footage when played back at 30fps. You may find that some other cameras require you to drop the resolution to 720p to access the highest frame rate options.

Are 360 action cameras worth buying?

Once a little clumsy and complex, 360 action cams have matured into polished, accessible creative tools.

Equipped with a pair of wide-angle lenses, 360 action cameras can either be used to record full 360-degree footage for immersive playback. Or, once your 360 video has been recorded, you can pan around and crop your footage in editing, producing “reframed” clips with complex camera movements.

Plus, when full 360 isn’t called for, most 360 cameras allow you to engage one lens only so it can be used as a standard action cam. You will, however, find that most 360 action cameras offer lower resolution and framerate options when compared to comparable single-lens cameras.

While they may not be for everybody, 360 action cameras provide access to a world of creative possibilities that you simply won’t find with any other device.

Are all action cameras waterproof?

A key selling point for action cameras is their go-anywhere durability – and underwater is no exception. While it used to be the case that you’d need an external case before you could get your camera wet, it’s becoming increasingly common to find action cams that feature some degree of waterproofing straight out of the box.

While specific waterproof ratings will vary from one model to the next, GoPro’s Hero 13 Black camera is safe to take down to 10m on its own, and should you need to go deeper, a protective housing is available that’s rated to 60m. You will, however, want to refer to the manual before submerging any action camera as additional maintenance precautions are often necessary.

What additional action cam features should I consider?

Depending on how you plan to use your action cam there are several other features outside of the headline video specifications that you may want to take into account.

On the hardware side of things, you may want to consider a camera that has a touchscreen display for simplified ease of use – or a camera that has a front-facing display if you plan on spending time in front of the lens.

While most action cams share a common two-pronged mount, allowing many attachments to be interchanged, you’ll want to check the compatibility for any specific accessories you plan on using.

On the software side, it’s worth looking at what additional shooting modes beyond standard recording and slow motion are on offer. Advanced time-lapse, hyper-lapse and motion lapse modes are all worth considering, as is whether you can connect the camera to a companion smartphone app for editing and sharing on the go.