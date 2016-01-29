Best action camera: The top action cams from GoPro, Insta360 and DJI
Capture the action in any environment with our pick of the best action cameras on the market today
The best action cameras are the ideal gadget for documenting the interesting, exciting or downright extreme. Whether you’re going skiing, snorkelling, cycling, or simply looking to record your travels for YouTube or Instagram, there’s a quality action camera for that.
While most of us have a smartphone at the ready to capture the day-to-day, there are certain situations where, unless you’re feeling particularly courageous, you’ll want a camera made of tougher stuff. Action cameras like GoPro’s eponymous Hero have built a reputation on being versatile and reliable, go-anywhere devices. With robust image stabilisation, dedicated modes for slow-motion, timelapse and hyper-lapse shooting, along with a wide range of mounting options, the best action cameras offer near-endless creative possibilities.
If you’re in the market for a Full HD, 4K, 5K or 360-degree action camera capable of going the extra mile then you’re in luck. Here you’ll find our tried and tested roundup of the best action cameras on the market, along with a comprehensive action camera buying guide.
Best action cameras at a glance
- The best action camera yet: GoPro Hero 13 Black
- The best 360 action camera: Insta360 One X3
- The best budget GoPro: GoPro Hero 12 Black
- The best micro action camera: Insta360 Go 3
- The best GoPro alternative: DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
How to choose the best action camera for you
Who are action cameras for?
Action cameras are designed to go where other cameras can’t. If you’re keen on skiing, white water rafting, mountain biking or skydiving, then an action cam is an obvious accessory. Tough and reliable, you can toss them into just about any situation you’re likely to encounter and trust they’ll get the shot.
Fortunately, for days that aren’t quite so action-packed, action cams are incredibly versatile too. Small and lightweight, action cams are easy to pack and carry, making them ideal for travellers, vloggers and hikers.
The adaptability of their attachments and mounts makes them great for cycling commuters and motorcyclists too, and they can even be employed as dashcams. Their durability and user-friendliness also mean they’re safe in the hands of kids.
Do I need a 4K action camera?
In a world where most people watch videos on their phones, tablets and laptops, Full HD video continues to be high enough quality for most applications. The price of 4K action cameras has, however, come down markedly in recent years and so, unless you’re on a super strict budget, we’d recommend a 4K-ready model.
4K recording provides you with crisper, more detailed footage, gives you more flexibility in editing, and adds a little more future-proofing. 4K cameras are also fully capable of shooting Full HD when that’s all that’s required.
If you do plan on investing in a 4K action camera then it’s worth noting that not all devices are created equal. Some cheap models may advertise 4K video recording, but may actually just upscale lower-resolution footage. These cameras should be avoided – if in doubt check whether the sensor resolution is specified and avoid if not.
When it comes to true 4K action cameras you’ll still want to check the specific recording options available at that resolution and whether there are any limitations. Top-end cameras like the GoPro Hero 12 support 4K recording at up to 120fps with full image stabilization enabled. You may, however, find that some of the more affordable options limit your frame rate to 30fps while shooting in 4K and/or disable image stabilisation. Decide which features and frame rates you need and narrow your search accordingly.
How important is image stabilisation important?
Quality image stabilisation is the killer feature that will truly transform the look of your footage, transforming jerky clips into smooth, cinematic-looking videos. It’s an essential feature if you’re filming any activity that’s likely to be action-packed.
Not all image stabilisers work or perform in quite the same way. Some rely entirely on digital stabilisation, while others also employ some degree of lens or sensor stabilisation. Most stabilisation involves some degree of cropping into the overall field of view of your footage, though, so it’s worth checking the details for each particular camera.
Some cameras also offer Horizon Leveling, a neat feature which not only stabilises movement but also keeps your footage level too.
What about slow motion?
Slow motion recording can be an incredibly useful creative tool, allowing you to turn fast action into smooth, flowing shots. It can also make for some pretty impressive B-roll footage for when you want to get a little creative with your editing.
While most action cameras offer slow-motion recording the specifics can vary greatly and so you’ll want to check exactly what frame rates are on offer and in which resolutions. Top-end action cameras can provide up to 240fps in Full HD, allowing for 8x slow-mo footage when played back at 30fps. You may find that some other cameras require you to drop the resolution to 720p to access the highest frame rate options.
Are 360 action cameras worth buying?
Once a little clumsy and complex, 360 action cams have matured into polished, accessible creative tools.
Equipped with a pair of wide-angle lenses, 360 action cameras can either be used to record full 360-degree footage for immersive playback. Or, once your 360 video has been recorded, you can pan around and crop your footage in editing, producing “reframed” clips with complex camera movements.
Plus, when full 360 isn’t called for, most 360 cameras allow you to engage one lens only so it can be used as a standard action cam. You will, however, find that most 360 action cameras offer lower resolution and framerate options when compared to comparable single-lens cameras.
While they may not be for everybody, 360 action cameras provide access to a world of creative possibilities that you simply won’t find with any other device.
Are all action cameras waterproof?
A key selling point for action cameras is their go-anywhere durability – and underwater is no exception. While it used to be the case that you’d need an external case before you could get your camera wet, it’s becoming increasingly common to find action cams that feature some degree of waterproofing straight out of the box.
While specific waterproof ratings will vary from one model to the next, GoPro’s Hero 13 Black camera is safe to take down to 10m on its own, and should you need to go deeper, a protective housing is available that’s rated to 60m. You will, however, want to refer to the manual before submerging any action camera as additional maintenance precautions are often necessary.
What additional action cam features should I consider?
Depending on how you plan to use your action cam there are several other features outside of the headline video specifications that you may want to take into account.
On the hardware side of things, you may want to consider a camera that has a touchscreen display for simplified ease of use – or a camera that has a front-facing display if you plan on spending time in front of the lens.
While most action cams share a common two-pronged mount, allowing many attachments to be interchanged, you’ll want to check the compatibility for any specific accessories you plan on using.
On the software side, it’s worth looking at what additional shooting modes beyond standard recording and slow motion are on offer. Advanced time-lapse, hyper-lapse and motion lapse modes are all worth considering, as is whether you can connect the camera to a companion smartphone app for editing and sharing on the go.
How we test action cameras
Every action cam in our roundup has been thoroughly tested by one of Expert Reviews’ resident experts. Each camera has its photo and video capabilities assessed across a wide range of environmental and lighting conditions.
We check that the cameras’ image stabilisation, microphones, and creative features are all up to scratch. We also run battery tests, and look for any limitations that may affect overall performance.
We test action cameras side-by-side against their predecessors and competitors and, as always, you can find the results of our tests detailed as part of our full reviews.
The best action cameras you can buy in 2023
1. GoPro Hero 13 Black: The best action camera for most people
Price: £400
The GoPro Hero 13 is the company’s latest and greatest rugged video camera, and it maintains its status as the best of the best, despite some reservations on our part. GoPro hasn’t boosted the resolution, upgraded the sensor this year or delivered a new image processor, but it has updated the camera in other areas.
There’s a series of new smart “HB Series” lens attachments, including a very nice Macro lens, there’s improved battery life, better cooling, better slow motion modes, and GoPro has also added a magnetic latching system, much like that found on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro.
Other action camera manufacturers are catching up with GoPro in some areas – the aforementioned DJI camera is better in low light, for instance, while Inta360’s Ace Pro 2 offers 8K recording. But the quality of GoPro’s 5K footage in good light and the flexibility that its 8:7 sensor provides along with all these upgrades keeps it on top of the pile – just.
Read our full GoPro Hero 13 Black review for full details
Specs – Sensor: 1/1.9in CMOS; Sensor pixels: 27 megapixels; Max recording resolution: 5K (60fps); Size (WDH): 71.8 x 50.8 x 33.6mm (WDH); Weight: 159g with battery; Waterproof: 10m; Warranty: One-year RTB
GoPro HERO13 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with 5.3K60 Video, 27MP Photo + Compatability with HB-Series Lenses
2. Insta360 One X3: The best 360 action camera
Price: £460
If you’re in the market for a 360-degree video camera then the Insta360 One X3 should be at the top of your shortlist.
While 360 cameras of old had a reputation for being tricky to work with, the One X3 makes shooting and processing 360 clips straightforward. Using a pair of wide-angle lenses, the One X3 seamlessly stitches together detailed 5.7K 360-degree videos in-camera. An upgrade of its predecessor, the X3 features a larger colour touchscreen, making the camera noticeably easier to handle.
Importing your footage into Insta360’s desktop or mobile app you can apply FlowState stabilisation, lock in your horizon level and apply subject tracking. You then have the option to export your video as a full 360-clip that viewers can navigate around or ‘reframe’ your footage. Reframing lets you crop your 360 footage into a standard 16:9 1080p frame, taking complete control over where you want the camera to face – you can even cut between different angles, mimicking a multi-camera setup.
For more traditional videos, the Insta360 One X3 can also be used in a single-lens mode, recording 4K clips at 30fps. There’s also a ‘Bullet Time’ slow motion mode which records at 4K 120fps and on the stills side, the X3 can create 72-megapixel photospheres.
Those on a tight budget may wish to consider the older, but still highly capable Insta360 One X2, while those with deep pockets may want to look into the Insta360 One RS 1-Inch Edition. For the vast majority of users, however, the Insta360 One X3 is the best 360 camera on the market right now.
Read our full Insta360 One X3 review for full details
Specs – Sensor pixels: 48 megapixels; Max recording resolution: 5.7K (30fps) 360-degree video; Size (WDH): 114 x 46 x 33mm; Weight: 180g; Waterproof:10m; Warranty: One-year RTB
Insta360 X3 - Waterproof 360 Action Camera with 1/2" 48MP Sensors, 5.7K 360 Active HDR Video, 72MP 360 Photo, 4K Single-Lens, 60fps Me Mode, Stabilization, 2.29" Touchscreen, AI Editing, Live Stream
3. DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: The best value action camera
Price: £329
DJI’s Osmo Action 5 Pro doesn’t deliver quite the flexibility in shooting that the GoPro Hero 13 Black does but it’s cheaper, comes with a generous amount of built-in storage and produces impressive video footage in low light.
We also found that it delivers better battery life than the GoPro, despite improvements from the market leader this year, and its front and rear OLED displays are impressive. The built-in mic isn’t as good as the GoPro Hero 13 Black’s, though, lens flare isn’t handled as well, either, and we prefer GoPro’s stabilisation as well.
Overall, though, the DJI represents a competent, slightly better value alternative to the market leader. It isn’t as flexible in terms of shooting options, but video quality is great and battery life is impressive.
Read our full DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro review for details
Specs – Sensor: 1/1.3in; Sensor pixels: 40 megapixels; Max recording resolution: 4K; AV connections: USB-C; Size (WDH): 71 x 44 x 33mm; Weight: 146g; Waterproof: 20m (60m with case); Warranty: One-year RTB
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo, Waterproof Camera With 1/1.3" Sensor, 4K/120fps Video, Subject Tracking, Stabilization, Dual OLED Touchscreens, Action Camera 4K Ideal for Sports, Vlog
4. GoPro Hero 12 Black: The best budget GoPro
Price: £269
While it no longer takes pole position within GoPro’s lineup, if you can live without the extra battery life, superior cooling and new smart mods, the Hero 12 Black remains a highly-capable camera at a very competitive price point.
It features both front- and rear-facing colour displays, fold-out mounting prongs and 10m native water resistance without the need for an additional case. Most importantly, however, it still has the same near-square, 27MP 8:7 sensor as the Hero 13 Black, allowing you to easily output footage as vertical or horizontal video without having to reshoot or use a separate camera.
As for recording options, the Hero 12 Black can record 5.3K videos at up to 60fps or shoot in 4K at up to 120fps and 2.7K video at up to 240fps. And GoPro’s HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation tech is on hand to smooth out your video, along with full 360-degree horizon lock, to keep your clips level.
Read our full GoPro Hero 12 Black review for more details
Specs – Sensor: 1/1.9in CMOS; Sensor pixels: 27 megapixels; Max recording resolution: 5K (60fps); Size (WDH): 71.0 x 55 x 33.6mm; Weight: 155g; Waterproof: 10m (60m with case); Warranty: One-year RTB
GoPro HERO12 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, 27MP Photos, HDR, 1/1.9" Image Sensor, Live Streaming, Webcam, Stabilization
5. Insta360 Go 3: The best micro action camera
Price: £287
As small as your thumb and weighing in at a mere 35g, the Insta360 Go 2 is a uniquely versatile action camera. Thanks to its unique form factor the Go 3 can be mounted in places that other action cameras simply can’t, opening up a whole new world of creative possibilities. It’s compatible with a range of different mounts for attaching to windows, helmets and bags, while its magnetic base and included medallion allow you to wear it directly on your chest.
Meanwhile, for those jobs where you need access to more advanced features when you’re out shooting, it can be docked into a traditional action camera housing, compete with articulating 2.2in touchscreen. It’s a truly wonderful little thing, but it is limited compared with the best action cameras when it comes to video resolution. Where the top cameras from DJI and GoPro can record 4K footage and more, the Go 3 is capped at 2.7K (2,720 x 1,536) at up to 30fps. It’s a step up over the Go 3’s predecessor, however, which could only record at 1440p.
There are a few other compromises: due to its small size the controls can be a little fiddly when it’s out of its camera dock; there’s no expandable microSD storage and built-in storage is limited to 64GB; likewise, there’s no replaceable battery so when it runs out of charge you’ll have to wait to use it again. However, if you’re prepared to work around these restrictions, no other action camera can offer this level of image quality in a comparable form factor. And it’s a lot cheaper than it once was, now that the Go 3S has been released.
Read our full Insta360 Go 3 review for details.
Specs – Sensor: 1/2.3in CMOS; Sensor pixels: 6.6 megapixels; Max recording resolution: 2.7K (30fps); connectivity: USB-C; Size (HWD): Go 3 – 26 x 23 x 54mm (WDH), Action Pod – 64 x 30 x 48mm (WDH); Weight: Go 3 – 35g, Action Pod – 96.3g; Warranty: One-year RTB