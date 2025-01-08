GoPro Hero 13 Black review: Still the best, but only just

The GoPro Hero 13 Black is the most high-profile action camera in the world. Does GoPro still deserve to sit right at the premier spot of the action camera market? Perhaps, but the caveats are more substantial than ever and the competition from rivals DJI and Insta360 has never been stronger.

The GoPro Hero 13 Black is hard to beat for shooting during the day. Detail, stabilisation and general versatility are all excellent, while GoPro’s colour tone is more measured and natural than most. This generation also brings a deeper system of lens attachments, called Mods, opening up new styles of shooting.

It falls behind at night and at lower lighting levels in general. And if you were hoping for dramatic new modes, a different sensor or a completely fresh interface, the GoPro Hero 13 Black doesn’t provide them.

As such, this probably isn’t a sensible upgrade for most Hero12 Black owners. But as long as you aren’t planning night shoots, it competes well with the best from DJI and Insta360.