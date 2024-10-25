DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro review: A longer-lasting action camera

As before, the camera is available in a variety of different packages, but the prices are eminently reasonable. The cheapest is the Standard Combo, which will set you back £329. This comes with the camera itself, one battery, a curved adhesive mount for popping on a helmet and a protective frame that adds an extra magnetic point for shooting vertical videos. It’s a lot cheaper than the basic GoPro Hero 13 Black, which starts at £399.

Next up is the £409 Adventure Combo, which comes with three batteries and a storage box that can charge all of them simultaneously, plus a 1.5m selfie stick. Other packages include a motorbike/mountain biking combo, a more expensive vlogging combo that comes with an external wireless microphone and a charging handle, a diving pack and one for snow sports.

At the heart of all these packages lies the camera itself and although it looks the same from the outside, inside it’s all change. Internally, the new DJI is powered by a Qualcomm chip, not the usual custom DJI silicon, and this – combined with a larger 1,950mAh battery – delivers battery life of up to a claimed four hours.

DJI also says the camera’s 1/1.3in sensor can deliver a dynamic range of 13.5 stops, and it really packs in the features elsewhere, too. There’s new subject centering and tracking and 47GB of built-in storage, so even if you leave your storage card at home, there will always be somewhere to store any footage you need to capture. Plus, for underwater use, the camera comes with a pressure gauge, certification to the EN13319 diving equipment standard and can be submerged to a depth of 20m without a case. That’s 10m deeper than the GoPro Hero 13 Black. Inevitably, there’s also a dose of AI goodness in here – the new SuperNight mode uses AI to process footage in really dark environments.

Resolution capture hasn’t changed all that much. The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro can capture 4K footage at up to 120fps for 4x slow motion, and at aspect ratios of 4:3 or 16:9. It can record at 2.7K (2,688 x 1,512) at up to 120fps and 1080p at up to 240fps for 8x slow motion footage. As for the bitrate, it records at around 80Mbits/sec in Standard mode, but I recommend you up that for all your recordings to the high bitrate mode, which gets you 110Mbits/sec.

For comparison, the GoPro Hero 13 Black delivers 60Mbits/sec in its standard bitrate mode and 120Mbits/sec in high bitrate mode, while its highest resolution and frame rate combination is 5.3K at 60fps in 16:9. The GoPro can also record 4K footage at up to 120fps and has a near-square aspect ratio mode of 8:7 that you can use to capture vertical and horizontal video simultaneously.