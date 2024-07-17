A Prime Day price drop makes Ninja’s Woodfire electric BBQ an easy recommendation for summer cooking

Combining the simplicity of electricity with the authenticity of smoke in testing, Ninja’s Woodfire Electric BBQ is a top Prime Day bargain

Want to cook up some tasty BBQ during the coming heatwave? This is the Amazon Prime Day deal for you: the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ, which we gave four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, is now just £200, way down from its average price on the website of £270.

One thing to note: you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to access this deal price. Thankfully, signing up to a completely free 30-day trial is quick and simple – plus it’s super-easy to cancel once you’ve gotten your fill. Simply follow this link to get started.

Did the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ get a good review?

In our full Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ review , we gave the electric BBQ and smoker four stars out of five.

What’s so good about the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ?

Although it’s an electric BBQ, the Ninja Woodfire’s flavoured wood pellets add a delicious smoky flavour to your food, which our expert found was “strikingly similar to what [she’s] experienced using a full-sized smoker and barbecue.”

The Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ is super versatile, delivering great outdoor cooking results in testing whether using its smoking, roasting, baking, grilling or air frying modes.

The Woodfire has a large grill capacity, perfect for cooking for groups and parties. In testing, our expert managed to arrange upwards of six skewers, two sliced blocks of halloumi, or four chicken breasts on the grill at a time.

Thanks to its dishwasher-safe pellet scoop and its ceramic-coated non-stick surfaces, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ is much easier to clean after use than a regular BBQ.

Are there any disadvantages to this Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ deal?

Clean-up is nice and simple, but not being able to just chuck the grill plate or cooking basket straight into the dishwasher is a bit of a pain.

At the full £350 launch price, we found the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ a little too expensive for what you get. However, this Prime Day deal does go a long way to addressing this concern.

How has the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ’s price changed over time on Amazon?

With an average price on Amazon of £273, and a previous low of £232, this Amazon Prime Day the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ is at an all-time low price of £200.

The Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ had a price of £350 when we first reviewed it.

Where can I find more cooking appliance deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

We spend a lot of time and put in plenty of effort to ferret out the best BBQ deals for our readers – you can find a full explanation of our methodology in this dedicated article.

